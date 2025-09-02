The Sex Pistols (and Frank Carter) have been forced to cancel their upcoming tours of both North and South America on account of guitarist Steve Jones breaking his wrist.

"I've got some good news and bad news," he said in a statement posted to social media. "What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."

The North American portion of the tour was due to begin on Sept. 16 in Dallas, with a lineup featuring original band members Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, plus singer Frank Carter.

“The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered," the band's statement continued. "Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support."

Where Is Johnny Rotten?

Carter has been singing with the Pistols since last year, something original Pistols singer Johnny Rotten has made known he disapproves of, describing it as "karaoke."

"When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “It annoyed me. I just thought, ‘They’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.'"