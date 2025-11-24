Sex Pistols have announced their first 2026 concerts.

The reunited band, featuring new singer Frank Carter, will play four dates in the U.K. next summer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first single, "Anarchy in the U.K."

Original guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock revived the Sex Pistols in 2024, without singer John Lydon, who refused to go back on tour with his old band.

Carter, the frontman for the English punk band the Rattlesnakes, was tapped by the trio to headline a run of concerts in the U.K. and then the U.S.

The band was supposed to start a North American tour in September, but the dates were canceled after Jones broke his wrist.

An announcement at the time of the cancellation noted that the concerts would be rescheduled; to date, no details have been announced.

Why Isn't John Lydon Performing With the Sex Pistols?

Lydon, who was known as Johnny Rotten at the time, has made it clear that he will never join the Sex Pistols for more performances, despite having reunited with the band in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

He's referred to the concerts with Carter as "karaoke," noting, "When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me, it pissed me off."

"It annoyed me. I just thought they're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all."

Last Sex Pistols Concert The classic Sex Pistols lineup at their last concert in 1978 (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

The reunited band performed the Sex Pistols' only album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks Here's the Sex Pistols, at its shows as well as other songs they had recorded before breaking up in 1978.

Where Are Sex Pistols Playing in 2026?

The Sex Pistols, with Carter, have announced four new shows for summer 2026 in the U.K.

The first scheduled concert is July 11 in Halifax; the last date on the schedule is currently on Aug. 2 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday. The dates and supporting acts are below.

"If it ain't fun, I ain't doing it," Jones said in a press release announcing the concerts. "I'm too old for bullshit."

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2026

July 11 - The Piece Hall, Halifax, with The Undertones and Panic Shack

July 12 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester with Dr John Cooper Clarke

August 1 - Cardiff Castle with The Stranglers, The Undertones and Panic Shack

August 2 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre with The Stranglers, The Undertones