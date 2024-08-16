September 2024 New Music Releases

September will be marked by a series of massive live recordings – and the return of a Pink Floyd legend.

Luck and Strange is David Gilmour's first solo album in nearly a decade. Charlie Andrew takes over as co-producer, after Gilmour released a pair of LPs with Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music. Of note for Floyd fans: The title track includes an archival performance from Gilmour's late bandmate Richard Wright.

Bob Dylan's historic '70s-era return to touring is the focus of a new box set, The 1974 Live Recordings. Featured are more than 430 tracks, almost all of them unreleased, from dates with the Band. America is also releasing a special concert performance, Live From the Hollywood Bowl 1975, where they appeared with an orchestra conducted by George Martin.

Fleetwood Mac's Mirage Tour '82 merges 22 songs from a pair of sold-out shows at the Los Angeles Forum performed amid a 31-city U.S. trek. Neil Young's 17-disc Archives Vol. III set includes 198 tracks recorded between 1976 and 1987. The 19-disc Grateful Dead box Friend of the Devils: April 1978 features eight complete previously unreleased concerts.

Founding Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane and engineer Tim Jessup returned to the original multi-track tapes to finish the 26-track Chicago at the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) live collection. Axl Rose, Slash and Dee Snider are among the guests on Michael Schenker’s My Years With UFO, which features updates of 11 tracks from his time with the band.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Sept. 6

America, Live From the Hollywood Bowl 1975

David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (Blu-ray audio disc)

David Gilmour, Luck and Strange

Dead Daisies, Light 'Em Up

Fast Eddie Clarke [Motorhead], Make My Day: The Rock 'n' Roll Story of Fast Eddie Clarke (4CD/book)

Genesis, Nursery Cryme; Selling England by the Pound; Wind and Wuthering; We Can't Dance; Calling All Stations (remastered vinyl reissues)

King Crimson, Sheltering Skies: Live in Frejus, August 27th 1982

Neil Young, Archives Vol. III

Steve Marriott [Small Faces/Humble Pie], Poor Man's Rich Man: 1978-1987

Tom Verlaine [Television], Songs and Other Things (teal vinyl reissue)

The The, Ensoulment

Sept. 13

Black Sabbath, The End (4K UHD reissue)

Bon Jovi, Greatest Hits (2LP vinyl reissue)

Eric Clapton, Slowhand at 70: Live at the Royal Albert Hall (4K UHD reissue); Unplugged (purple vinyl reissue)

Frank Zappa, Apostrophe (50th anniversary super deluxe edition; metallic gold vinyl reissue)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision (3CD/5LP/Blu-ray box)

Nick Lowe, Indoor Safari

Pat Benatar, Crimes of Passion; In the Heat of the Night; Precious Time (various vinyl reissues)

Randy Newman, Pleasantville (deluxe edition 2LP red, white and blue vinyl reissue)

Stryper, When We Were Kings

Van Morrison, New Arrangements and Duets

Velvet Revolver, Contraband (deluxe edition 2LP vinyl reissue)

Sept. 20

Bob Dylan and the Band, The 1974 Live Recordings

Fleetwood Mac, Mirage Tour '82 (3LP vinyl set)

Grateful Dead, Friend of the Devils: April 1978; Duke '78 (3CD/4LP)

Curved Air, The Rarities Series (6CD box)

Jackson Browne, For Everyman (vinyl reissue)

Michael Schenker [UFO/Scorpions], My Years With UFO (with Axl Rose, Dee Snider, Slash, others)

Phil Collins, Both Sides: All the Sides (expanded reissue; 5LP box)

Rainbow, Live In Munich 1977 (2CD/DVD set)

Santana, Supernatural: 25th Anniversary Edition (red 2LP reissue)

Skid Row, Live in London

Sept. 27

Alice in Chains, Black Gives Way to Blue (vinyl reissue)

Chicago, At the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) (3CD; 4LP)

Genesis, A Trick of the Tail; And Then There Were Three; Invisible Touch (remastered vinyl reissues)

Kim Wilde, Love Moves; Love Is; Now and Forever (expanded 3CD/DVD reissues)

Steve Howe [Yes], Guitarscape

Thin Lizzy, 1976 (6CD box); Jailbreak: 2024 Remix (gray vinyl reissue); Johnny the Fox: 2024 Remix (brick red vinyl reissue)

Vanilla Fudge, Where Is My Mind: The Atco Recordings 1967-69 (9CD box)

Various artists, Cut Me Deep: A Story of Indie Pop 1985-1989 (4CD box with the Stone Roses, Jesus and Mary Chain, Edwyn Collins, the Sundays, others)

Various artists, Pour a Little Sugar On It: The Chewy, Chewy Sounds of American Bubblegum: 1966-1971 (with the Archies, the Monkees, Ohio Express, 1910 Fruitgum, others)

October and Beyond

Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) (4LP box)

Rick Wakeman, Yessonata (12-inch vinyl)

Various artists, He Took Us By Storm: 25 Lost Classics From the Bob Dylan Folk-Rock Revolution Era (with Lou Reed, Bob Seger, David Crosby, Boz Scaggs, Leon Russell, others)

MC5, Heavy Lifting

Jerry Cantrell [Alice in Chains], I Want Blood (with Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, others)

Allman Brothers Band, Final Concert 10-28-14 (3CD set)

Bryan Ferry, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023

Ian Hunter, You're Never Alone With a Schizophrenic; Short Back N' Sides (expanded 2CD/LP reissues)

Smashing Pumpkins, Aghori Mhori Mei (vinyl edition)

