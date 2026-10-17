In 2016, six of classic rock’s most vaunted stars descended upon Southern California to perform at the Desert Trip festival in Indio.

The event – nicknamed “oldchella” – boasted an unprecedented lineup: Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. For two weekends, running October 7–9 and October 14–16, these icons dazzled approximately 300,000 fans by performing incredible material from throughout their respective careers.

The festival was hailed as a massive success. Three-day general admission tickets cost $435 (mild by today’s standards) and quickly sold out. It earned over $160 million, becoming the highest-grossing music festival of all-time. Desert Trip was a triumph that got the music world buzzing with excitement – so why hasn’t it ever been held again?

Desert Trip Was a 'Special Moment in Time'

Roughly seven months after Desert Trip took place, Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett confirmed the festival wouldn’t be back in 2017.

“That is a unique, one-off thing,” he remarked. “It’s not really a festival — it’s a concert, two bands a day. I just thought those six bands should play together. It’s never been done.”

“We loved 2016 Desert Trip,” he asserted. “That was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we'll do something similar."

READ MORE: Desert Trip's Best Photos

Over the years, the most common assumption has been that organizing a second Desert Trip would be a logistical nightmare, given the high fess for performers and scheduling conflicts. Then there’s also the challenge of trying to match the original festival’s star power. If Desert Trip 1 assembled some of the biggest names in rock history, what could Desert Trip 2 possibly do for an encore?

Who Would Play a Second Desert Trip?

For classic rock fans, it’s fun to imagine what a second Desert Trip would look like. Any conversation about the hypothetical lineup would begin with Led Zeppelin. After the original Desert Trip, there was a rumor that Robert Plant turned down $14 million to reunite his classic band (much to the alleged outrage of Jimmy Page). Maybe Plant has softened on the idea, or perhaps that dollar amount has climbed even higher. It’s been nearly 20 years since Led Zeppelin's final performance – and, frankly, they deserve to go out with a bigger bang. For the purposes of this exercise, we’re saying they accept the offer.

To continue filling out our lineup, we have to focus on the upper echelon of rock icons. We’re talking the types of artists whose impact is still felt today, with legacies that will continue on forever. As such, another natural choice would be Queen.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Queen Album

Brian May and Roger Taylor have proudly kept the band going in the decades since Freddie Mercury’s death, and the powerful group has continued resonating with new generations of fans. Singer Adam Lambert has proven to be a dynamic addition to the lineup, and there would certainly be the opportunity for a special guest or two.

Fleetwood Mac Would Help Desert Trip 2 Soar

Next on our lineup, Fleetwood Mac. The beloved rockers haven’t performed together since 2019, and while rumors of a future Sphere residency still remain unconfirmed, fans continue holding out hope regarding a reunion. Their Desert Trip set would be a wonderful return. The sight of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham back on stage together would certainly be worth the price of admission.

The original Desert Trip stuck to bands from the ‘60s and ‘70s, but we could push those boundaries by enlisting two hugely-successful ‘80s acts, U2 and the Cure.

The Irish rockers continue to be one of the most engaging acts on the planet, while also releasing new material to add to their impressive discography. Likewise, the Cure have ramped up activity in recent years, with new music, new tours and a reinvigorated fanbase. They’ve even garnered the seal of approval from one of pop’s most famous young stars, Olivia Rodrigo (not that they needed it).

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Cure Album

With our imaginary Desert Trip lineup coming together, we’re starting to see some natural pairings. As mentioned, U2 and the Cure on the same night would make a lot of sense. Finding a similarly bombastic partner for Queen might be tricky. AC/DC certainly comes to mind, but since they already played a different-yet-similar Goldenvoice event — 2023’s Power Trip - we’re going to pick a different high-octane act, Aerosmith.

Steven Tyler’s band was forced off the road in 2023 as the frontman battled vocal issues. With a pair of upcoming comeback shows at the Hollywood Bowl, the band seems ready to return to their rightful place among rock’s elite. They’re a natural fit for our Desert Trip lineup.

Bruce Springsteen’s name was reportedly discussed for the original Desert Trip, and he’s another easy inclusion into our hypothetical sequel. The Boss has been busy touring lately, proving he’s still among rock’s biggest draws. Even at 77 years old, the rocker hasn’t lost a step – in fact, the only limitation would be trying to keep his Desert Trip set under three hours.

Who could we match up with Springsteen? How about the owners of the best-selling album in U.S. history, the Eagles. Don Henley and Springsteen have always enjoyed a mutual admiration, and we’re willing to bet the Eagles would be willing to adjust their ongoing residency schedule at the Sphere to fit in a Desert Trip appearance.

Our Hypothetical Desert Trip 2 Lineup

Here’s how our Desert Trip 2 lineup would break down:

Day 1 - Queen and Aerosmith

Day 2 - U2 and the Cure

Day 3 - Bruce Springsteen and the Eagles

Day 4 - Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin

Looking at our imagined four-day lineup, the star power is impressive. It may not quite hit the heights of the original Desert Trip, but it’d certainly be a worthy sequel. For now, contemplating Desert Trip round two is purely speculative, but classic rock fans are allowed to dream.