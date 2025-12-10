Sebastian Bach has announced tour dates for 2026 that will run for six weeks.

The Party Never Ends North American run is billed as a spring tour featuring support from Stitched Up Heart, a Los Angeles-based hard rock band.

The newly announced tour dates will begin in late February and run through the beginning of April, with concerts across North America.

Bach has been on the road off and on since the release of his latest album, Child Within the Man, in 2024. The performances feature songs from his solo career as well as popular tracks from his years with Skid Row.

His 2020 tour celebrating Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut album was canceled due to COVID-19. He had picked Stitched Up Heart to open that run, so the upcoming show dates with the band will finally bring the two artists on the road together.

Where Is Sebastian Bach Playing in 2026?

While Bach has some one-off dates scheduled throughout 2026, including a few shows for December and then in January, the 2026 headlining concerts begin on Feb. 26 in Highland, California.

He performs concerts in Portland, Oregon; Greenville, South Carolina; and Nashville, before ending the run with a show on April 10 in West Wendover, Nevada.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, and fans get early access with the code BACH26 starting at 11 a.m. EST. Local Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time; general ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can see all of Bach's upcoming tour dates below.

VIP meet-and-greet packages will also be available. More information is available at Bach's website.

Sebastian Bach's Latest Single

The tour dates are accompanied by a new single, a "Car Wash Hot Wax Edit" of "What Do I Got to Lose?" from Child Within the Man. You can hear the new song below.

Listen to Sebastian Bach's 'What Do I Got to Lose? (Car Wash Hot Wax Edit)'

Sebastian Bach's The Party Never Ends 2026 Headlining Tour

Feb 26 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Casino*

Feb 27 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theatre

Feb 28 – Oroville, CA – Feather Falls Casino*

Mar 02 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Mar 04 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

Mar 06 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

Mar 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Mar 09 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station Ballroom

Mar 10 – Minot, ND – The Original

Mar 13 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theatre

Mar 14 – Florence, IN – Belterra Resort Casino*

Mar 15 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142

Mar 18 – Marion, IL – Marion Culture Civic Center

Mar 20 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

Mar 21 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn's Peak*

Mar 22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally's

Mar 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Mar 25 – Harrisburg, PA – Capitol City Music Hall

Mar 27 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

Mar 28 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

Mar 29 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Mar 31 – Jacksonville, FL – Five

Apr 02 – Sebastian, FL – Capt Hirams Hall

Apr 03 – St. Petersburg, FL – Ferg's Entertainment Center*

Apr 04 – Destin, FL – Club LA

Apr 06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

Apr 10 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino*

*no STITCHED UP HEART

Additional One-Off Dates

2025

Dec 12 – West Siloam Springs, OK – Cherokee Hotel & Casino*

Dec 13 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino and Hotel

Dec 27 – Airway Heights, WA – Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

2026

Jan 7 – Snoqualmie, WA – Snoqualmie Casino

Jan 17 – Lincoln City, OR – Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Jan 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena w/ Tesla

Feb 21 – Newton, NC – Newton Performing Arts Center

Feb 26 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater*

Mar 14 – Florence, IN – Belterra Casino Resort

Mar 21 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

May 31- Lake Charles, LA - L’Auberge Casino

Aug 21 – Gatlinburg, TN – The Mountain Festival 2026

Oct 3 – Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena w/ Great White and Quiet Riot