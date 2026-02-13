Sebastian Bach understands as a fellow music fan that the people coming to his shows want to hear the hits. But he's also very focused on playing his newest music as well.

"I don't buy into the whole thing of....we can't do any new songs," as he told UCR during a recent interview. "I remember [late Pantera drummer] Vinnie Paul did an interview [about his band, Hellyeah] that I read back then, saying, 'All of these bands [say they] don't do new songs, we do f--king new songs, we don't have that problem."

It's a sentiment the former Skid Row vocalist concurs with. "My band doesn't have a problem," he confirms. "It's not oldies night. We do play old songs, but we play new songs too. We're doing songs in my set from the year 1987 to the year 2024 and that's a pretty good run."

The Fans Aren't Complaining About Hearing New Music

Bach says there are "no complaints" from the people who are attending his concerts. "They like that," he shares. "You know, when people say older fans tune out on new music, I feed off new music. I don't hear a lot of it that comes out now that I like because it's all processed or whatever. But I'm all always looking for new songs to get off on. Like, I need that. I get bored of the same song over and over. I like to find new things.

'We're Pretty F--king Badass'

The vocalist is quick to note that he's been doing heavy road work out on tour since releasing his sixth solo album, Child Within the Man, in the first half of 2024. He played more than 100 dates in the last two years and is getting set to go back out for another lengthy run that kicks off officially at the end of this month and is presently set to run through early April.

He's got a secret weapon with bassist Fede Delfino, as he shared during the interview. "We don't have the backing vocals on tape. Nothing. Fede's the only musician I've ever played with that can sing in my range," Bach says. "We've worked this out now where, before I've got to hit a high scream....those crazy ass screams, he'll come in and sing the line before the scream, just like me -- and then I hit it hard."

"Without him, sometimes I might be running out of gas a little, when I need a little break. Because, you know, you don't sing the record in one take," he laughs. "You make these records [and they are] perfect. So to have a guy that can come in for a line and I can take a breath, that has changed my game."

Is Sebastian Bach Working on a New Album?

Like many of his peers he says he's got no shortage of ideas, but he could use just one thing: more time. "The way I come up with songs is that I'm a bit of a hoarder," he admits. "I have a whole house full of rock and roll stuff, and I collect things. One of the things I collect are riffs and lyrics and titles. "I have hundreds of them in my phone. And then if I'm collaborating with a guitar player like John 5 and he sends me the riff for 'Freedom,' I go, okay, yeah, that's a good one."

"I collect this stuff and then I'll make a playlist on my phone. I'll go running and I'll listen to it and eventually that playlist becomes an album, when it's as good as I can make it," Bach explains. "Elvis Baskette, he's so easy to make music with, It's just crazy. He's a great writer. It's all about being surrounded by people who want to help you and not be against you or jealous of you, which I've had my whole life."

"So it's all about the right team, you know and also having the right team on the business side," he concludes. "I'veI got a [great] record company, Reigning Phoenix Music and I have a whole team of people that help me. My manager, Rick Sales, is the best rock and roll manager out there. They've got Ghost and Slayer. They're incredible and they keep me very, very busy."

The Party Never Ends tour kicks off Feb. 20 in Bristol, Tennessee and Bach will be joined by Stitched Up Heart, who will open most of the upcoming dates.