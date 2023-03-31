Scott Weiland’s Solo Debut Expanded for 25th Anniversary

Rhino Records has announced an expanded reissue of Scott Weiland’s 12 Bar Blues to mark the 25th anniversary of his solo debut.

Two updated versions of the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman’s 1998 record are on the horizon. A limited-edition 2LP vinyl edition arrives on April 22 for Record Store Day, and contains remastered audio of the original album plus three commercially unreleased tracks: a stripped-down version of “Barbarella” and session outtakes “Lazy Divey” and “Chateau Mars.” It’s limited to 7,500 copies.

A digital-deluxe version will follow on May 12, containing the remastered original LP along with the three bonus tracks from the vinyl version and five more unreleased works. The demo version of “Barbarella” can be heard below.

“Weiland co-produced the album with Blair Lamb and played many instruments on the record, including guitar, bass, keyboards, drum loops, and more,” Rhino said in an official statement. “He was also responsible for the album’s design concept, which is an homage to Blue Train, the 1958 album by legendary jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.”

Members of the Magnificent Bastards, Weiland’s mid-'90s group, are featured throughout. “In addition, several artists made guest appearances on 12 Bar Blues, including multi-Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow playing accordion on ‘Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down’ and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on ‘Divider’ and ‘Mockingbird Girl,’” Rhino officials added. “Renowned musician/producer Daniel Lanois plays on ‘Desperation #5’ and ‘Barbarella,’ and also mixed several songs on the original album.”

Listen to Scott Weiland’s Demo Version of ‘Barbarella’

Scott Weiland, ‘12 Bar Blues’ Deluxe Edition Track Listing

1. “Desperation #5”

2. “Barbarella”

3. “About Nothing”

4. “Where’s the Man”

5. “Divider”

6. “Cool Kids”

7. “The Date”

8. “Son”

9. “Jimmy Was a Stimulator”

10. “Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down”

11. “Mockingbird Girl”

12. “Opposite Octave Reaction”

13. “Barbarella” – Acoustic Version (previously unreleased)

14. “Lazy Divey” (previously unreleased)

15. “Chateau Mars” (previously unreleased)

16. “Barbarella” – Daniel Lanois Mix (previously unreleased)

17. “Cool Kiss” – Daniel Lanois Mix (previously unreleased)

18. “Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down” – Daniel Lanois Mix (previously unreleased)

19. “Barbarella” – Demo Version (previously unreleased)

20. “Desperation #5” – Demo Version (previously unreleased)

