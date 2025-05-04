Scorpions Cancel Shows: Klaus Meine ‘Unable to Sing’

Scorpions have canceled a trio of shows as singer Klaus Meine battles a condition that has left him "unable to sing."

The band initially canceled a performance scheduled for April 26 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the time, the group revealed that Meine “contracted and suspected laryngitis and is unfortunately unable to sing.” Four days later, the band canceled a gig in Bogota, Colombia, again expressing their apologies to fans.

Most recently, Scorpions canceled their May 3 show in Quito, Ecuador. In a statement, the band noted that the 76 year-old vocalist "has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with a bacterial bronchitis which caused his unfortunately [sic] inability to sing."

Scorpions' trek of Central and South America has two dates remaining: May 6 and May 8 in Aguascalientes and Puebla, Mexico (respectively). The band then has a month off before resuming their tour in Europe for a leg that runs through the end of July. They are not scheduled for U.S. performances until August.

Scorpions' Tumultuous 2025 Tour

2025 was meant to be a celebratory year for Scorpions, but so far it has been more turbulent than triumphant.

The band announced extensive touring plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary, including a residency in Las Vegas originally scheduled for late February into early March. However, drummer Mikkey Dee’s recovery from life threatening sepsis forced the residency to be postponed, with the rescheduled dates now planned for August.

Elsewhere, the group’s former guitarist, Michael Schenker added to the turmoil when he announced he wouldn’t be rejoining the band for their 60th anniversary tour due to an ongoing feud with his brother, and current Scorpions guitarist, Rudolf.

“Rudolf is just a crazy, weird person. I don't know what drives him. But I don't wanna be connected to it,” Michael said at the time, accusing his brother of being “abusive” and a “bully.”