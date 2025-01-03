Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Fall at Home

Santana has postponed its upcoming Las Vegas residency after leader Carlos Santana accidentally fell in his Hawaii home.

Shows were to start on Jan. 22 and run through Feb. 2 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as part of Santana's residency there. Concerts announced for May at the venue are still scheduled.

"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai, [and] he took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Santana's management said in a press statement. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back onstage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

Santana postponed tour dates in 2022 after the guitarist collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan. "Heat exhaustion and dehydration" were to blame for that incident.

Where Is Santana Playing in 2025?

In addition to the May dates in Las Vegas, Santana is still scheduled to play a 2025 concert tour in North America and Europe and the U.K.

The first run begins on April 16 in California, before the Oneness tour stops in Phoenix, San Antonio and Tulsa. After the North American shows end on April 29 in Nashville, Santana and his band will perform on June 9 in Lodz, Poland.

From there, they'll play shows throughout Europe and the U.K. for two months, with dates in Berlin, Glasgow, London and Vienna plus some festival appearances. The final scheduled date of the 2025 Oneness tour is Aug. 11 in Copenhagen.

You can see the full schedule below.

Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates

April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates

June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris

June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich

June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova

July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène

July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena