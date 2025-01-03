Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Fall at Home
Santana has postponed its upcoming Las Vegas residency after leader Carlos Santana accidentally fell in his Hawaii home.
Shows were to start on Jan. 22 and run through Feb. 2 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as part of Santana's residency there. Concerts announced for May at the venue are still scheduled.
"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai, [and] he took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Santana's management said in a press statement. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.
"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back onstage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."
Santana postponed tour dates in 2022 after the guitarist collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan. "Heat exhaustion and dehydration" were to blame for that incident.
Where Is Santana Playing in 2025?
In addition to the May dates in Las Vegas, Santana is still scheduled to play a 2025 concert tour in North America and Europe and the U.K.
The first run begins on April 16 in California, before the Oneness tour stops in Phoenix, San Antonio and Tulsa. After the North American shows end on April 29 in Nashville, Santana and his band will perform on June 9 in Lodz, Poland.
From there, they'll play shows throughout Europe and the U.K. for two months, with dates in Berlin, Glasgow, London and Vienna plus some festival appearances. The final scheduled date of the 2025 Oneness tour is Aug. 11 in Copenhagen.
You can see the full schedule below.
Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates
April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar
April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates
June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris
June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich
June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova
July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park
July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène
July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes
July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival
August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival
August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena
August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
