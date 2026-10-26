Santana has announced their first worldwide tour dates for 2027.

The Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 plays across Europe next summer.

The shows follow the band's Las Vegas residency dates in January and May next year.

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"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," said Carlos Santana in a press release announcing the concerts.

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"At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note, and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

Where Is Santana Playing in 2027?

The Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 includes 13 scheduled European performances, starting in London on June 30.

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From there, the band will play shows in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Norway before wrapping up on July 31 with a date in Helsinki.

Santana's 2027 Planet of Free Will Global Tour dates are available below, along with the group's 2027 Las Vegas residency dates.

Tickets will go on sale starting with a fan presale on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. More information is available on Santana's website.

Santana, Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027

June 30, 2027 - London, UK - The O2

July 7, 2027 - Paris, France - Accor Arena - tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20

July 8, 2027 - Kestenholz, Switzerland - Festival St. Peter at Sunset Kestenholz

July 10, 2027 - Monchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

July 14, 2027 - Weisbaden, Germany - Brita Arena

July 17, 2027 - Pordenone, Italy - Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura 2027 - tickets on sale now

July 18, 2027 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival - tickets on sale now

July 21, 2027 - Klam, Austria - Burg Clam

July 22, 2027 - Slavkov U Brna, Czech Republic - ZÁMECKÁ ZAHRADA SLAVKOV U BRNA

July 24, 2027 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena Krakow

July 25, 2027 - Halle, Germany - Freilichtbuehne Peissnitz

July 28, 2027 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

July 31, 2027 - Helsinki, Finland - Kaivopuisto Blues - tickets on sale now

Santana, Las Vegas Residency 2027

Jan. 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 21, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 24, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 27, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 28, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 30, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 31, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 12, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 13, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 15, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 16, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 19, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 22, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay