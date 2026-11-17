Santana Adds North American Dates to 2027 Tour
Santana has expanded their Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 with additional shows for next year.
The newly announced dates feature 15 concerts in North America.
The previously announced shows were scheduled for Europe.
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"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," Carlos Santana said in a press release announcing the new concerts.
"At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note, and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."
Where Is Santana Playing in 2027?
The Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 follows the band's Las Vegas residency dates in January and May, and was initially set to launch on June 30 in London.
The 15 new performances are scheduled to begin on Feb. 23 in Highland, California, followed by three concerts at San Francisco's Fillmore, a legendary venue in the band's long history.
From there, Santana will perform in Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York before wrapping up the North American leg with a show in Atlantic City on April 10.
After that, the band will head to London for a run of shows across Europe, with the tour scheduled to conclude on July 31 in Helsinki.
All of Santana's 2027 tour dates, including the Las Vegas performances, are listed below.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale with a fan presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Santana's website.
Santana, Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027
February 23, 2027 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
February 25, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
February 27, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
February 28, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
March 26, 2027 - Hanover, MD - The HALL at Live!
March 27, 2027 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
March 29, 2027 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
March 31, 2027 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
April 1, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 3, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 4, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 6, 2027 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
April 7, 2027 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
April 9, 2027 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
April 10, 2027 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
June 30, 2027 - London, UK - The O2
July 4 - Seville, Spain - Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Fest
July 7, 2027 - Paris, France - Accor Arena - tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20
July 8, 2027 - Kestenholz, Switzerland - Festival St. Peter at Sunset Kestenholz
July 10, 2027 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark
July 14, 2027 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Brita Arena
July 17, 2027 - Pordenone, Italy - Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura 2027
July 18, 2027 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival
July 21, 2027 - Klam, Austria - Burg Clam
July 22, 2027 - Slavkov U Brna, Czech Republic - ZÁMECKÁ ZAHRADA SLAVKOV U BRNA
July 24, 2027 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena Krakow
July 25, 2027 - Halle, Germany - Freilichtbühne Peissnitz
July 28, 2027 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
July 31, 2027 - Helsinki, Finland - Kaivopuisto Blues
Santana, Las Vegas Residency 2027
Jan. 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 21, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 24, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 27, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 28, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 30, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
Jan. 31, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 12, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 13, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 15, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 16, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 19, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 22, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
May 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay
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