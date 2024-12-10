Santana Announces 2025 Tour Dates
Santana has announced tour dates for 2025.
More than 30 dates will keep guitarist and bandleader Carlos Santana and his band on the road from spring through summer in North America, Europe and the U.K.
The U.S. dates begin on April 16 in Highland, California, and run through the end of the month; Santana will then head to Lodz, Poland, on June 9 for more dates through Aug. 11.
The band's sets will span its entire career. According to a press release announcing the tour, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond."
Where Is Santana Playing in 2025?
After launching in California, the Oneness tour will play dates in Phoenix, San Antonio, and Tulsa before wrapping up North American shows on April 29 in Nashville. After taking off in May, the band will resume concerts on June 9 with the Lodz, Poland, date.
Santana will tour Europe and the U.K. for the next two months, with dates in Berlin, Glasgow, London and Vienna plus some festival appearances. The final scheduled date of the 2025 Oneness tour is Aug. 11 in Copenhagen. You can see the full schedule below.
Fan presale tickets will be available on Wednesday; other presales will run until the general on-sale that starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band's website.
Santana spent the summer of 2024 performing dates with Counting Crows across the U.S.
Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates
April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar
April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates
June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris
June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich
June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova
July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park
July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène
July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes
July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival
August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival
August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena
August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
