Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows 2023 North American Tour
Santana has announced plans to hit the road for the 1001 Rainbows tour this summer. The 14-date run launches June 21 in Newark, N.J., and will continue through Aug. 6 in Springfield, Mass. You can see all the tour dates below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 3; more information is available on Santana's website. A press release noted that fans can expect Carlos Santana and the band to perform a set list spanning their 50-year career, “from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.”
The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will warm up for the trek by playing a trio of dates in May, including a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest. He also recently revealed that his annual Las Vegas residency will return in the fall for its 11th year.
Carlos Santana has faced health issues in recent years. He canceled part of his Las Vegas residency in 2021 to undergo heart surgery. In July 2022, he collapsed during a concert in Michigan due to “heat exhaustion and dehydration.”
The guitarist eventually postponed six additional shows after his doctors urged him to take the time to “recuperate fully.”
Santana, 1001 Rainbows 2023 North American Tour
June 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
June 22 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
June 25 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
June 27 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
June 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 26 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
July 28 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 31 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 2 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 6 - Springfield, Mass @ MassMutual Center