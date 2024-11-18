Sammy Hagar Announces ‘Best of All Worlds’ Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar is bringing the 'Best of All Worlds' tour to Las Vegas for a residency next year, beginning on April 30. He's promising a new "only in Las Vegas" set list, with shows running until May 17.

"I'm so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in," Hagar said in an official statement. "It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night – that's why it’s going to be exclusive to Las Vegas."

Hagar will appear alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. A complete list of concert dates can be viewed below.

READ MORE: Ranking All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs

"Instead of traveling all day on tour when there's no time to rehearse and make changes," Hagar added. "I plan on digging deeper into the Van Halen catalog, and my solo career, Montrose and Chickenfoot, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises."

Ticket presale will begin on Nov. 19 with the code REDHEADS, followed by a public sale on Nov. 22.

Kenny Aronoff Replaces Jason Bonham on Drums

Hagar has been leading the Best of All Worlds tour since July. Aronoff takes over full-time after replacing Jason Bonham for their most recent concerts after he experienced a family emergency.

"It was truly difficult to step away from the Best of All Worlds tour with only four shows left," Bonham explained. "The energy, the connections and the experiences were nothing short of incredible, but my priority had to be with my mother during her fight for life."

Sammy Hagar Best of All Worlds Tour 2025 Las Vegas Dates

4/30 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

5/2-3 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

5/7 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

5/9-10 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

5/14 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

5/16-17 - Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live @ Park MGM

The Best Song From Every Sammy Hagar Album Solo or in a group, he proves there's more than one way to rock. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Rock Feuds: David Lee Roth vs. Sammy Hagar