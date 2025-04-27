Sammy Hagar and Kirk Hammett Are Planning to Collaborate

Sammy Hagar and Kirk Hammett are discussing the idea of a collaboration and even have a title for their idea that's taking shape. It's no surprise that the prospective song is supernatural in tone, based around the Red Rocker's love for aliens.

"You know who's a big fan of all of that? Kirk Hammett from Metallica. We're writing a song right now called 'The Seven Sisters.' Well, we're not writing it [yet, but] we're talking about writing it. 'The Seven Sisters,' which is the Pleiades, where a lot of these people are coming from," Hagar tells the UCR Podcast, in an interview you can listen to below. "For the ride out of the song, we're going to go into [part of] "Silver LIghts" [from Hagar's 1976 solo album Nine on a Ten Scale]."

Of course, it's not the first time the Red Rocker has written about aliens and their link to our world. Famously, he penned "Love Walks In" during his time with Van Halen, which gave him a chance to reference those cosmic connections in a new light -- a universe where he'd been living for quite some time. His own experiences had driven him at a young age to buy a telescope. He started reading UFO books and would eventually write a number of songs inspired by the lunar realm, including the previously mentioned "Silver Lights" and other tracks like "Space Station No. 5," from the debut album by Montrose in 1974.

"I'm a firm believer – I have seen, have felt, have been contacted three or four different times," he shared with Guitar World. "I have received information that has been valuable in my life from those people, and they have used me. I'm gonna sound like a complete nut here, but they have used me in an experimental fashion. The easiest way to put it is that they downloaded my brain information."

Hammett, known for his love of horror films and related memorabilia, also became interested in what might be happening further out in the great beyond at an early age. "2001: A Space Odyssey was definitely a huge, huge thing for me," he told UCR in 2022. "When that movie came out, my dad took me to see it in a movie theater and I was only six or seven years old! You know, for a kid to see that movie on the big screen, it was pretty huge. I mean, I didn’t understand a lot of it, but the mood of it, the atmosphere of it and the music made a really big impression on me."

What is Sammy Up to Right Now?

Their proposed collaboration will have to wait, for the moment. Hagar is set to kick off his Best of All Worlds residency in Las Vegas on April 30 and dates for those performances run throughout the month of May. Fans can enjoy new music from the Red Rocker, however. He recently released "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," a song inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen.

