Hear Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa’s New ‘Fortune Teller Blues’

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa have teamed up for a new stand-alone single.

You can hear the dark, bluesy "Fortune Teller Blues" below.

“Sammy sent us this very rough idea of a blues song while Joe and I were in a studio in Greece, and we crafted a raw, edgy blues version to go with it," producer Kevin Shirley explains. "At times, it carries a haunting energy, and at others, it evokes the spirit of the New Orleans French Quarter. Joe was in a particularly gritty mood and played the entire track on an Ovation acoustic guitar plugged into an overdriven amplifier, producing a chaotic, heavy, and almost eerie sound. We wanted to create a different kind of blues feel to complement the lyrics, and we’re all thrilled with how it turned out.”

Hagar's description is a bit more concise: "Holy shit, the thing came out good... the track is a monster."

Hagar will kick off a Las Vegas residency version of his Best of All Worlds show on April 30, while Bonamassa returns to the road starting Feb. 16 in Seattle.

Joe Bonamassa Spring 2025 Tour Dates

February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

February 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

February 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino

March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre

March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center

March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center

March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X