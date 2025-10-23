Sammy Hagar Laughs Off Viral Impersonator Arrest Hoax

Sammy Hagar is laughing off a fake news story that's gone viral in recent days, in which a man was reportedly arrested for trying to impersonate the Red Rocker in order to cash fake royalty checks.

The post, which appears to have originated from the Mount Vernon II News & Rumors Facebook page (embedded below) reads as follows:

A local man was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly impersonating rock legend Sammy Hagar at several local businesses, including two banks and a vape shop.

Police say Ronnie Putnam, 58, of Summersville, walked into multiple establishments claiming to be “the real Red Rocker” and demanding to open accounts under the name Sammy Hagar Enterprises, LLC. Witnesses say Putnam even performed a brief acappella version of “I Can’t Drive 55” to prove his identity.

“He said he was on tour but needed to cash a royalty check,” said one confused teller. “He was wearing red sunglasses and smelled faintly of margarita mix, so I thought it was actually him.”

Putnam was arrested after producing a homemade ID card that read “Sammy Hagar, Rock God.” He faces charges of fraud and disorderly conduct. When asked for comment, Putnam simply shouted, “I CAN’T DRIVE TO JAIL!”

The Facebook page's intro section makes their true nature quite clear: "While there are actual news stories posted, please remember there is also rumors & parody!"

Despite this, a handful of news outlets ran with the story as if it was real. Then the Mount Vernon police reached out to clarify that no such person was in their custody.

In a post to his X account, Hagar notes that "every person" he knows had sent him the story, with his biggest problem seeming to be the fact the idea that anybody could mistake the man whose photo appears in the story for him. "Who knows with AI these days if this is real or not," he declares, "[but] anybody that would fall for this guy saying he's the Red Rocker. probably couldn't name one of my songs."

Earlier this month, Hagar released The Residency, a double-vinyl live album chronicling his recent The Best of All Worlds shows in Las Vegas, which celebrate his time as Van Halen's lead singer.