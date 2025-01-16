Sammy Hagar: ‘I Don’t Think I Want to Go on Tour Anymore’

After over five decades on the road, Sammy Hagar says his touring career may be at at end.

"I don't think I want to go on tour anymore," the former Van Halen frontman told the Miami Herald. "I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off."

Hagar traveled the United States last summer with the highly successful Van Halen-themed Best of All Worlds tour, but now says he wants to focus on residencies and one-off shows. He's bring a revamped version of the Best of All Worlds show to a nine-date Las Vegas residency that kicks off on April 30.

"I keep telling my manager, ‘Don't take any tours, let me do this residency,'" he explained. "If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career. ...With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day."

Hagar has promised to switch up the set lists for his upcoming Vegas residency, which will find him performing alongside Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff and Rai Thistlethwayte.

One of the songs he's promised to add is "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)," the lead single from Van Halen's 1995 album Balance. “Technically it's a brutal song to sing. I painted myself in a corner.” Regardless, he insisted: “[W]e will be doing it at the residency in Vegas. I’m going to add it to the show.”