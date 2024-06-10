Sammy Hagar Adds Second City to 2024 Birthday Bash

Sammy Hagar has announced the dates for his annual birthday bash, and he's doubling the fun by adding a second location for the festivities.

The Red Rocker turns 77 on Oct. 13, and he's maintaining his flagship party destination at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But this year he's also taking the party to the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The Vegas bash will take place on Oct. 4 and 5, and the Cabo party will take place on Oct. 11 and 13.

"I'm fucking excited!" Hagar exclaimed in a video announcement. "Here's what we do: It's gonna be two nights in Vegas for 5,000 people. We have the 4th and the 5th in Vegas at the Palms. We're playing the Pearl, and we've got lots of surprises for you. Oh yeah, same thing, surprise jams. Nothing's gonna change. Then we're gonna take the party straight to Cabo for the 11th and the 13th."

READ MORE: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked Worst to Best

How to Attend Sammy Hagar's 2024 Birthday Bash

Registration for Hagar's Cabo birthday bash is open now through June 14, and tickets will be distributed through a random drawing process. Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale to the general public on June 21. More information is available at Hagar's website.

Hagar also explained the reasoning for expanding the party to two cities. "That means 5,000 more people get to come to the birthday bash," he said. "We usually shut out 50, 60, 70,000 people that try to get in — and we're closing the island down for the winter. So we're gonna have a double party. We'll party at the island all day, jam at the Pearl all night. Me and a bunch of friends, and you know what's gonna happen. That's Oct. 4 and 5 in Vegas at the Pearl, Oct. 11 and 13 in Cabo — the two party capitals of the world. And we're gonna rock the Cabo Wabo!"

Fans who want to see Hagar before that can catch him on the Van Halen-focused Best of All Worlds Tour featuring Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham, which will zip across North America throughout July and August.