On Friday night, Sammy Hagar played the first of three Cabo Birthday Bash shows at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar's set started out heavy on Montrose songs, and he included just three Van Halen numbers: "Best of Both Worlds," "Top of the World" and "Poundcake." Toward the end of the set, a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of "Simple Man" made an appearance.

You can view the complete set list below, plus some fan-filmed video.

This year, Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, who has played Hagar's birthday bash several times in previous years, did not participate as he is currently traveling with his wife in Oregon.

"Had to forgo Sammy's birthday bash this year," he posted on social media, "my wife Sue is turning 70 tomorrow, and after 25+ years of her, spending her birthday in Cabo while I play for Sammy's bash, she wanted to do something different so here we are. Hope everybody has a great weekend, if you're in Cabo for the bash have a great time."

READ MORE: Top 10 Sammy Hagar '00s + Beyond Songs

Hagar has two more birthday concerts scheduled for the same Cabo location on Oct. 11 and 13.

Why Hagar Is 'Done With Being the Van Halen Guy'

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, Hagar spoke about wanting to leave some of his past behind — and that includes playing fewer Van Halen songs. Just last month, the singer wrapped up his Best of All Worlds tour, which launched two years ago.

"I'm kinda done with being the Van Halen guy," he said. "I mean, I'll always keep some of it in my show. But originally, the Best of All Worlds tour with Joe Satriani, was supposed to only be once and that was in 2024. But it was so damn successful that we got the [Las Vegas] residency, which is what I really wanted."

"All good things must come to an end," Hagar wrote on social media before the tour ended, describing it as "some of the best and most fun shows ever."

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'There's Only One Way to Rock'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Best of Both Worlds'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Simple Man'

Sammy Hagar, Cabo Birthday Bash Night One, Oct. 9, 2026, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Set List:

1. "Good Rocking Tonight" (Roy Brown cover)

2. "Make It Last" (Montrose song)

3. "Space Station #5" (Montrose song)

4. "Rock Candy" (Montrose song)

5. "Rock the Nation" (Montrose song)

6. "Bad Motor Scooter" (Montrose song)

7. "Marching to Mars"

8. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

9. "I'll Fall in Love Again"

10. "Three Lock Box"

11. "Red"

12. "Best of Both Worlds" (Van Halen song)

13. "Top of the World" (Van Halen song)

14. "Poundcake" (Van Halen song)

15. "Simple Man" (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

16. "Heavy Metal"