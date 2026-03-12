Sammy Hagar and the Best of All Worlds Band kicked off their 2026 Las Vegas residency with a 19-song set featuring three songs they've never played together before.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The six-night stand at Dolby Live at Park MGM is a continuation of the Best of All Worlds tour Hagar launched in 2024, which celebrates his decade-long run as Van Halen's lead singer.

Hagar is joined on the tour by fellow Van Halen alumni and bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. The latter was performing his first show with the group, as Hagar and Toto recently traded keyboardists.

The evening began with "Soap on a Rope," from Chickenfoot's 2009 debut album, a song Hagar hadn't performed since 2018. Next up was "Mine All Mine" from Van Halen's OU812, which according to SetList.fm hasn't been played live since 2016.

Later in the show during his spotlight segment, Satriani performed the title track to his 1987 breakthrough Surfing With the Alien.

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Soap on a Rope'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Mine All Mine'

The Red Rocker is determined to make each show of the residency unique. "Every night, we're going to open with a different song, we're probably going to end with a different song, we'll put three or four [different] songs minimum in the middle," he promised in an Instagram post in which he was planning the master set list.

Sammy Hagar and the Best of All Worlds Band's Las Vegas residency will continue on March 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. The group will then embark on a brief North American tour in June, head overseas for four July dates in England, and then return to Vegas for five more shows in September.

You can get complete show and ticket information at Hagar's official website.

Watch Joe Satriani Perform 'Surfing With the Alien'

Sammy Hagar March 11, 2026 Las Vegas Set List

1. "Soap on a Rope"

2. "Mine All Mine"

3. "Poundcake"

4. "Panama"

5. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

6. "Runaround"

7. "Top of the World"

8. "When It's Love"

9. "Cabo Wabo"

10. "Mas Tequila"

11. "Why Can't This Be Love"

12. "Right Now"

13. "Somebody Get Me a Doctor"

14. "Surfing With the Alien"

15. "Good Enough"

16. "Heavy Metal"

17. "I Can't Drive 55"

18. "Eagles Fly"

19. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight"