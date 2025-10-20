Rush Add 17 More Cities to Surprise Comeback Tour

Rush have added 17 more cities to their 2026 reunion tour, including Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston and Atlanta. You can see the complete dates below.

Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have enlisted Anika Nilles, who's filling in for Rush's late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, to be part of the upcoming run. Tickets for the latest dates will be available Friday, Oct. 31. You can find additional information at the band's official website.

The initial shows for their Fifty Something outing went on sale to the general public on Friday (Oct. 17) with a number of the concerts quickly selling out.

What Brought Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Back Together as Rush?

“You know, when we finished the [R40] tour [in 2015], it was difficult for Neil and he had enough. By that point, I think Ged and I still had gas in the tank and we still wanted to continue working,” Lifeson explained during a private event at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in early October. “But it was what it was. The further I got away from it, the more I thought, ‘You know, it’s okay. We had 40 years. I’m tired of hanging around hotels, being away from family and all of that stuff.’ I felt that way for most of the last 10 years, really. I thought we had a great legacy and it’s okay.”

“Then, this guy [Geddy] came along and had some big ideas and we talked and we started playing. I realized I love it so much. I love playing so much -- and I’ve continued over these last years, doing other projects and still playing a lot,” the guitarist continues. “But we sat down and started playing some of the Rush stuff and I realized how hard it was to play these songs -- you know, when you do it every day for 40 years, it’s not a big deal, really. You’re used to it. But when you’re away from it, you are a little bit more objective about the intense complexity of the music and the feel and the nuances and all of the things that go into making a Rush song and performance. To be challenged with that again, was really, really exciting. The more we started rehearsing and playing, the more I just fell in love with the idea of playing again.”

The Fifty Something tour launches June 7, 2026 in Los Angeles and with the newly added concert dates, it is presently set to wrap up Dec. 15 in Vancouver.

Watch Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Discuss Their Reunion Plans at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rush's 2026 Fifty Something Tour

(newly announced stops in bold)

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

8/26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena