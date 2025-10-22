Rush Adds 18 More Stops to 2026 Reunion Tour
Rush will play 18 additional concerts as their surprise reunion tour keeps getting bigger and bigger.
Second Fifty Something tour performances have been added in several cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Edmonton, Montreal, Seattle, Vancouver and Washington D.C., among others. See a complete list of the dates, cities and venues below. Newly announced shows are in bold.
Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will tour with drummer Anika Nilles, who's filling in for the group's late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. Rush is set to play two sets each night.
Tickets for the initial tour dates went on sale to the general public on Oct. 17, and many shows immediately sold out. (Sold out shows are also noted below.) Rush added 17 more stops earlier this week, after announcing 11 additional concerts back on Oct. 8, after first announcing the 2026 tour on Oct. 6.
When Was Rush's Last Tour?
This is the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together since Rush finished their R40 dates with Peart on Aug. 1, 2015, at the Forum in Los Angeles. The Fifty Something tour returns to the venue with a kickoff show in June 2026 and now wraps on Dec. 17 in Vancouver.
Sign ups for Rush's artist presale are already underway; deadline to signup is 11:59PM ET on Thursday (Oct. 23). The presale then follows at Noon local time in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, Oct. 27 and at Noon local time on Wednesday, Oct. 29 in Mexico. General ticketing for the new shows will begin on Thursday, Oct. 30 in Mexico and on Friday, Oct. 31, in the U.S. and Canada.
Rush's 2026 Fifty Something Tour
6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)
6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)
6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)
6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)
6/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes (Sold out)
6/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)
6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)
6/28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)
6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)
7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)
7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)
7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)
7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)
7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)
7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)
8/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)
8/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)
8/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)
8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)
8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)
8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)
8/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
8/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
8/26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
8/28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena
11/11- Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena
11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
