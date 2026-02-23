Rush has announced new concert dates for 2027, extending their upcoming Fifty Something reunion tour into next year.

The dates, all part of a South America, U.K. and European run, begin in January and run through April.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson already have more than 50 shows scheduled for 2026, starting in June and running through December.

The dates mark the reunited band's first shows in 11 years. Following drummer Neil Peart's death in 2020, Lee and Lifeson said they would not continue as Rush. Last year, they announced the Fifty Something tour with new drummer Anika Nilles.

In addition to the new concert dates, Rush has added a keyboardist to their lineup. Loren Gold, who has played with the Who and Roger Daltrey, will join the band onstage.

Watch Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Anika Nilles Talk 2027 Rush Tour Dates

"We can't wait to get back to all these cities we haven't played in so long, as well as hitting some new places we've yet to play," said Lee. "Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we're spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.

"We are thrilled that many of our longstanding crew have come back to help us design the kind of Rush show that fans have grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50-plus years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves."

Where Is Rush Playing in 2027?

The new dates follow Rush's 2026 North American tour. The band won't have much of a break: The 2026 dates end on Dec. 17 in Vancouver, and the 2027 concerts start on Jan. 15 in Buenos Aires.

From there, the reunited Rush will play concerts in Paris, Berlin, Glasgow, London and Copenhagen, before wrapping up the dates on April 10 in Helsinki.

You can see all of the newly announced tour dates for Rush's 2027 Fifty Something tour, as well as the band's 2026 shows, below.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the band's website.

What Will Rush Perform on Their Fifty Something Tour?

Rush's upcoming shows will feature the band playing two sets each night. Each concert will include a distinct selection of songs chosen from more than 40 songs throughout their career.

Peart's widow and daughter, Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, respectively, have added their support for the reunion shows, noting that they "are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Rush 2027 Fifty Something Tour

1/15 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

1/22 – Curitiba, BR – Arena da Baixada

1/24 – São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque

1/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)

2/1 – Belo Horizonte, BR – Estádio Mineirão

2/4 – Brasília, BR – Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

2/19 – Paris, FR – La Défense Arena

2/21 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

2/23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

2/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

2/28 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena

3/2 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

3/4 – Stuttgart, DE – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

3/8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3/12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

3/16 – London, UK – O2 Arena

3/18 – London, UK – O2 Arena

3/27 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków

3/30 – Milan, IT – Unipol Dome

4/1 – Basel, CH – St. Jakobshalle

4/4 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

4/6 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

4/8 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

4/10 – Helsinki, FI – Veikkaus Arena

Rush's 2026 Fifty Something Tour

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

8/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

8/26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena

11/11- Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena