Rush Pack Massive ’50’ Box Set With Rare Early Live Tracks

Rush will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a new box set featuring seven previously unreleased tracks from early in their career.

Rush 50, which arrives on March 21, will trace the evolution of the band from their debut 1973 single to their last-ever live performance, which took place on Aug. 1, 2015 at the Inglewood Forum.

You can see the complete Rush 50 track list as well as an unboxing video below. "50? Is that all?…seriously…it’s a cool collection…but look at all those songs," bassist and singer Geddy Lee states in the press release announcing the album. "I’m exhausted just reading the effin list!”

Rush 50 will be available in five different configurations: The Super Deluxe Edition, the Rush Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition, a 7-LP Deluxe Edition, a 4-CD Deluxe Edition, and a Digital Edition. They can all be pre-ordered from the band's official site.

The collection will include 50th anniversary artwork from longtime band collaborator Hugh Syme, and a 104-page hardcover book featuring new song illustrations, photos and liner notes by renowned rock journalists David Fricke and Philip Wilding.

The Super Deluxe CD/LP set will also feature 20 lithographs illustrating one song from each of the band's studio albums, and an additional 100-page hardcover book entitled The Fullness of Time, a graphic novel featuring Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reminiscing about the band's career.

The Rush Store Exclusive version of the Super Deluxe Edition will offer everything noted above plus four bonus lithographs showcasing Rush through time, newly illustrated by Fantoons from the characters created for the graphic novel depicting the band in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and '00s.

The set features two songs from a particularly meaningful show in 1974. "The Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, that was a really important headline gig for us," Lee told Classic Rock. "It was a ferocious crowd, it was a hot sweaty gig. I remember the gig really, really well. We weren’t begging for time on someone else’s show. That was our show. And one of the first headline shows with [drummer] Neil [Peart], ever. I’m glad they found some songs from that night.”

Watch the 'Rush 50' Unboxing Video

'Rush 50' Track List

1. "Not Fade Away"**

2. "You Can’t Fight It"**

3. "Working Man" (Vault Edition)**

4. "Need Some Love" (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada – May 1974)**

5. "Before And After" (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada– May 1974)**

6. "Bad Boy" (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*

7. "Garden Road" (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*

8. "Anthem" (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 1974)*

9. "Fly By Night"

10. "Bastille Day"

11. "2112: Overture" / "The Temples Of Syrinx"

12. "By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)

13. "Something For Nothing" (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)

14. "Closer To The Heart"

15. "Xanadu" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)

16. Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)

17. "The Trees" (Vault Edition)*

18. "La Villa Strangiato" (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)

19. "In The Mood" (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)

20. "The Spirit Of Radio"

21. "Natural Science" (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)

22. "A Passage To Bangkok" (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)

23. "Tom Sawyer"

24. "Limelight" (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)

25. "Vital Signs" (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)

26. "YYZ" (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Canada – March 1981)

27. "Subdivisions"

28. "Red Sector A"

29. "Witch Hunt" (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)

30. "New World Man" (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)

31. "The Big Money"

32. "Time Stand Still"

33. "Distant Early Warning" (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham – April 1988)

34. "Superconductor"

35. "Dreamline"

36. "Stick It Out"

37. "Test For Echo"

38. "The Rhythm Method" (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 1997)

39. "One Little Victory" (Remixed)

40. "Cygnus X-1" (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro – November 2002)

41. "The Seeker"

42. "Between The Wheels" (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany – September 2004)

43. "The Main Monkey Business"

44. "Workin’ Them Angels" (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam – October 2007)

45. "Freewill" (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)

46. "Red Barchetta" (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)

47. "Headlong Flight"

48. "Manhattan Project" (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 2012)

49. "Jacob’s Ladder" (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Canada – June 2015)

50. "What You’re Doing" / "Working Man" / "Garden Road" (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 2015)*

* Previously unreleased

** Previously unreleased on CD & LP

