Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Iron Maiden, Motorhead and George Harrison are among the highlights from Record Store Day's newly confirmed list of RSD Black Friday releases.

The event is set for Nov. 27. See a complete rundown of rock-related releases below. As usual, the list is broken down into RSD exclusives, "RSD First" items (which are available as a preview on the Friday after Thanksgiving) and special regional releases, as well.

Springsteen will issue vinyl and compact disc versions of Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975, featuring an entire set recorded with the E Street Band on New Year's Eve at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia. Two more Harrison solo albums will arrive in the Zoetrope vinyl format – and both of them are later-career gems, 1976's Thirty Three & 1/3 and 1979's George Harrison.

The Eagles version of "Please Come Home for Christmas" became a surprise No. 18 hit – then a perennial Yuletide favorite. (Asylum) The Eagles version of "Please Come Home for Christmas" became a surprise No. 18 hit – then a perennial Yuletide favorite. (Asylum)

Which Rock Releases Are Part of RSD Black Friday 2026?

There are exclusive picture discs on the way from Genesis and Skid Row; additional live material from Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell and Billy Idol; and a Deadhead extravaganza with individual releases from the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and key collaborator Robert Hunter.

The Eagles return to a signature single that worked as a stop-gap measure when they got bogged down recording 1979's The Long Run. Look for cool toy figurines from both Iron Maiden and Motorhead. They'll feature Eddie and the late Lemmy Kilmister. Motorhead is also issuing The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate, recorded on Nov. 5, 1984, in Kent, U.K.

READ MORE: UCR's Continuously Updated List of Scheduled Rock Releases

Even with that all-star roster, RSD Black Friday remains more intimate than the sweeping annual main event. It was always meant to be: "There are fewer titles on the RSD Black Friday List, by design," Record Store Day organizers confirmed in an official statement.

"We're not attempting to create the massive worldwide music celebration of Record Store Day," they added. "Rather, we are reminding music fans about the gift of music, and how cool it is to shop at an independent, local business at the kickoff of the holiday season."

Record Store Day Record Store Day

RSD Black Friday Exclusives

The B-52s, Meso-Americans Live 1982 (2LP)

Bill Withers, In Concert: Live at the BBC, 1974 (LP or CD)

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Night Moves: 50th Anniversary (1LP)

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Christmas Comes Alive! (2LP)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (4LP or 2CD)

Eagles, "Please Come Home For Christmas"/"Funky New Year" (12" Single)

Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind and Fire (1LP)

Frank Black, Teenager of the Year (3LP or 2CD)

Funkadelic, Live at Meadowbrook 1971 1LP)

Genesis, "Land of Confusion" (12" Picture Disc)

George Harrison, Thirty Three & 1/3: Zoetrope Edition (1LP); George Harrison: Zoetrope Edition (1LP)

Godsmack, Battle of the Drums (12" Single)

Goo Goo Dolls, Borrowed (1LP)

Grateful Dead, Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68 (4LP); On a Back Porch Vol. 4 (1LP)

Hootie and the Blowfish, MTV Unplugged (1LP)

INXS, Welcome to Wherever You Are (1LP)

Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast: Eddie Toy

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight in Paris (2LP)

Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, I Love Rock 'N Roll: The Shadow Album (1LP)

Joni Mitchell, Live at Carnegie Hall - 1972 (2LP)

Lindsey Buckingham, Under the Skin (1LP)

Marianne Faithfull, Eye Communication: Live at the Wax Museum (2LP)

The Monkees, The Monkees: Sessions (1LP)

Motley Crue, Decade of Decadence '81-'91 (2LP)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate (2LP); Motorhead: Lemmy Toy

Prince, 3121 Las Vegas Live (3LP or 2CD)

Rainbow, Rarities 75-76 (2LP)

Ramones, Subterranean Jungle Demos (1LP)

Richard and Linda Thompson, Live 1982 (2LP)

Robert Hunter, Alligator Moon (1LP)

Rolling Stones, Aftermath: US Edition (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (1LP)

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" Picture Disc)

Staind, Break the Cycle: 25th Anniversary Live (1LP)

Stevie Nicks, Bella Donna (1LP)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2LP)

10,000 Maniacs, Candy Everybody Wants (6LP)

13th Floor Elevator, The Mono Singles (1LP)

Traveling Wilburys, The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (1LP)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Majikat Earth Tour 1976 (2LP)

War, "Yes It's Christmas / Summer" (12" Single)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 2 (2LP)

Select releases are available for purchase and/or pre-order now through UCR's music shop!

RSD Black Friday First

Barenaked Ladies, Born on a Pirate Ship: 30th Anniversary (2LP); Rock Spectacle: 30th Anniversary (1LP)

Billy Idol, Live From the Roxy 1982 (2LP)

Billy Joel, Billy Joel Tonight (1LP)

Dead Milkmen, Eat Your Paisley!: 40th Anniversary (1LP)

The Doors, 1966 (1LP)

Fountains of Wayne, Sky Full of Holes: 15th Anniversary Edition (1LP)

Good Charlotte, Greetings From California (2LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center (4LP)

King Crimson, 1974 Massey Hall, Toronto (2LP)

The Knack, Zoom: Special Vinyl Edition (2LP)

NRBQ, Christmas Wish: Fan Club Fun Version (1LP)

They Might Be Giants, Live at KEXP Seattle (1LP)

Tom Verlaine, Live in NYC 1996-2006 (2LP)

XTC, Besides (1LP)

Limited Run / Regional Focus

Bunny Wailer, Rock 'N' Groove (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (CD)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2CD)

USA For Africa, We Are the World: 40th Anniversary Edition (7" Single)