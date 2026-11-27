RSD Black Friday shares its roots with Record Store Day, of course, but today's indie record-store event actually grew from a very different idea.

The original Record Store Day concept was meant to bring music fans back to smaller outlets with in-person-only options – and its success didn't feel preordained, even to the organizers. "Nope, and it has exceeded all reasonable expectations," co-founder Michael Kurtz told Goldmine magazine.

RSD Black Friday doesn't feature as many releases nor as many limited-edition purchase opportunities. Instead, this newer annual sale was simply designed to help independent record stores take advantage of one of the year's biggest shopping days.

The Origins of RSD Black Friday

"Black Friday is not the same as Record Store Day," Kurtz told Dresdale Media. "It's not supposed to be just a limited thing only. It's also supposed to be things that record stores want to have in their bins ... year-round."

So, unlike Record Store Day, some releases making their debut today will remain on shelves through the holiday season. Many will also be immediately available on retail websites beginning on Saturday, Nov. 28. It's not about exclusivity so much as integrating music-buying into the larger Black Friday aesthetic.

Check out UCR's complete rundown of rock-related releases below. As usual, the list is broken down into RSD exclusives, "RSD First" items (which will then be offered for sale again at some point in the future) and special regional releases, as well.

Record Store Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. (Matthew Chattle / Future Publishing, Getty Images) Record Store Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. (Matthew Chattle / Future Publishing, Getty Images)

Which Rock Releases Are Part of RSD Black Friday 2026?

Even on a smaller scale, there are still almost 190 titles scheduled to arrive. Highlights include vinyl from the Eagles, George Harrison, Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen and Motorhead, among many others.

The Eagles will release a new version of "Please Come Home for Christmas," a holiday single that worked as a stop-gap when sessions for 1979's The Long Run became bogged down. Springsteen's Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 includes a set recorded with the E Street Band on New Year's Eve. There are also related projects on the way from the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and key collaborator Robert Hunter.

Two Harrison solo albums are back as Zoetrope vinyl reissues. They're both often-overlooked gems, 1976's Thirty Three & 1/3 and 1979's George Harrison. Exclusive picture discs are on the way from Genesis and Skid Row, along with live material from Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell and Billy Idol. And it's not all records: Look for cool toy figurines with Iron Maiden and Motorhead themes.

Listen to the Eagles’ ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’

Ironically, Kurtz was initially against the idea of RSD Black Friday. These traditionally over-hyped sales, he always thought, weren't suited to small indie stores. "I was not on board with it," he told Dresdale Media. "My initial response at the time was, 'Ah, that's for big-box stores and selling cheap toasters and stuff.'"

But RSD Black Friday quickly gained momentum. Although Kurtz says the original goal was simply to sponsor "a little bit smaller version" of Record Store Day for the holidays, "most record stores do about two months' worth of business" on Black Friday nowadays.

READ MORE: UCR's Continuously Updated List of Scheduled Rock Releases

At the same time, record-buying demographics are also changing. "The average of people who celebrate Record Store Day is now younger than 26, with slightly more girls than boys," Kurtz told VW Music.

The original Record Store Day event, established with co-founder Carrie Colliton, will mark its 20th anniversary in 2027. "Demand for [vinyl] and the excitement around it is completely still there – even more so, I think," Kurtz told Dresdale Media, while acknowledging that “the only thing that's a bit alarming is how expensive it's becoming." That's due, unfortunately, to related production and shipping costs.

Here's a look at the major rock-related releases included in today's RSD Black Friday sales event:

RSD Black Friday: Nov. 27

RSD Black Friday Exclusives

The B-52s, Meso-Americans Live 1982 (2LP)

Bill Withers, In Concert: Live at the BBC, 1974 (LP or CD)

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Night Moves: 50th Anniversary (1LP white vinyl reissue)

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Christmas Comes Alive! (2LP)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (4LP or 2CD)

Eagles, "Please Come Home For Christmas"/"Funky New Year" (12" Single)

Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind and Fire (1LP)

Frank Black, Teenager of the Year (3LP or 2CD)

Funkadelic, Live at Meadowbrook 1971 1LP)

Genesis, "Land of Confusion" (12" Picture Disc)

George Harrison, Thirty Three & 1/3: Zoetrope Edition (1LP); George Harrison: Zoetrope Edition (1LP)

Godsmack, Battle of the Drums (12" Single)

Goo Goo Dolls, Borrowed (1LP)

Grateful Dead, Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68 (4LP); On a Back Porch Vol. 4 (1LP)

Hootie and the Blowfish, MTV Unplugged (1LP)

INXS, Welcome to Wherever You Are (1LP)

Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast: Eddie Toy

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight in Paris (2LP)

Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, I Love Rock 'N Roll: The Shadow Album (1LP)

Joni Mitchell, Live at Carnegie Hall - 1972 (2LP)

Lindsey Buckingham, Under the Skin (1LP)

Marianne Faithfull, Eye Communication: Live at the Wax Museum (2LP)

The Monkees, The Monkees: Sessions (1LP)

Motley Crue, Decade of Decadence '81-'91 (2LP)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate (2LP); Motorhead: Lemmy Toy

Prince, 3121: Las Vegas Live (3LP or 2CD)

Rainbow, Rarities 75-76 (2LP)

Ramones, Subterranean Jungle Demos (1LP)

Richard and Linda Thompson, Live 1982 (2LP)

Robert Hunter, Alligator Moon (1LP)

Rolling Stones, Aftermath: US Edition (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (1LP)

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" Picture Disc)

Staind, Break the Cycle: 25th Anniversary Live (1LP)

Stevie Nicks, Bella Donna (1LP)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2LP)

10,000 Maniacs, Candy Everybody Wants (6LP)

13th Floor Elevator, The Mono Singles (1LP)

Traveling Wilburys, The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (1LP)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Majikat Earth Tour 1976 (2LP)

War, "Yes It's Christmas / Summer" (12" Single)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 2 (2LP)

RSD Black Friday First

Barenaked Ladies, Born on a Pirate Ship: 30th Anniversary (2LP); Rock Spectacle: 30th Anniversary (1LP)

Billy Idol, Live From the Roxy 1982 (2LP)

Billy Joel, Billy Joel Tonight (1LP)

Dead Milkmen, Eat Your Paisley!: 40th Anniversary (1LP)

The Doors, 1966 (1LP)

Fountains of Wayne, Sky Full of Holes: 15th Anniversary Edition (1LP)

Good Charlotte, Greetings From California (2LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center (4LP)

King Crimson, 1974 Massey Hall, Toronto (2LP)

The Knack, Zoom: Special Vinyl Edition (2LP)

NRBQ, Christmas Wish: Fan Club Fun Version (1LP)

They Might Be Giants, Live at KEXP Seattle (1LP)

Tom Verlaine, Live in NYC 1996-2006 (2LP)

XTC, Besides (1LP)

RSD Black Friday Limited Run / Regional Focus

Bunny Wailer, Rock 'N' Groove (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (CD)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2CD)

USA For Africa, We Are the World: 40th Anniversary Edition (7" Single)