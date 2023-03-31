Roof Collapses During Metal Concert in Illinois

At least one person was injured and many more were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Ill. collapsed on Friday night (March 31).

The sold-out concert featured a lineup of metal bands, including headliner Morbid Angel and support acts Revocation and Skeletal Remains.

According to CBS Chicago, “the collapse happened about 30 minutes into the concert. The first call came in as a mass-casualty collapse.”

More than 20 ambulances were reportedly called to the scene. Videos posted to social media show concert patrons helping pull others from the rubble.

The Belvidere area was hit with hard storms, including heavy rail, hail and 90 mile per hour winds, all of which may have contributed to the collapse. Other parts of the state reported tornadoes throughout the day.

“Tonight’s show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue,” Morbid Angel wrote in a message to their Facebook page. “We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

In a statement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker noted that he was “closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.”

“I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities," the politician wrote.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.