Rolling Stones Announce Rarities-Packed 1999 Live Album and Video

The Rolling Stones have announced their next archival live release. Welcome to Shepherd's Bush documents their surprise, rarities-packed 1999 concert at an 1,800 seat London venue.

The concert will be available on 4K UHD, a Blu-ray + two-CD set, a two-CD limited edition package and on both black and white two LP black vinyl on Dec. 6. You can pre-order it here.

You can see a trailer for Welcome to Shepherd's Bush below.

The June 8, 1999 show found the band digging deep into their catalog while warming up for two upcoming shows at London's massive Wembley Stadium. "If you want to see the hits, go to the big place down the road," Mick Jagger reportedly told the Shepherd's Bush crowd. Although classics such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Tumbling Dice" were played, the set list also included gems such as "All Down the Line," "Some Girls," "I Got the Blues" and Black and Blue's "Melody" - the latter performed for the first time since 1977.



The Rolling Stones, 'Welcome to Shepherd's Bush' Track List

1. "Shattered"

2. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll"

3. "Respectable"

4. "All Down the Line"

5. "Some Girls"

6. "Melody"

7. "I Got the Blues"

8. "Brand New Car"

9. "Moon is Up"

10. "Saint of Me"

11. "Honky Tonk Women" (with Sheryl Crow)

12. "You Got the Silver"

13. "Before They Make Me Run"

14. "Route 66"

15. "You Got Me Rocking"

16. "Tumbling Dice"

17. "Brown Sugar"

18. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"