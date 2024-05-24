Watch Rolling Stones Play ‘Shattered’ for First Time on 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour arrived in New Jersey Thursday night, where the band pulled out a tour rarity for another airing.

During their 19-track show (full set list below), Mick Jagger and the band delivered the 1978 track “Shattered,” which they’ve only played seven times over the past 17 years. Since 2006 it’s only ever appeared once per tour.

Introducing the Some Girls song – which explores ‘70s life in New York – Jagger told the crowd: “Hi, New Jersey! Hi, New York! Manhattan, this one’s for you!”

READ MORE: 32 Songs the Rolling Stones Have Rarely Played Live

In 1978 he accepted Rolling Stone’s assertion that “Shattered” was his version of Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s claim that the West was a “tired” culture and was failing the world as a model for the future.

“I agree with some of it but I disagree with his facts,” Jagger said. “He hit it too hard; he said more than he meant. He’s right in a lot of ways. Everyone in the U.S. is subject to this terrible TV and radio. But you’re right – ‘Shattered’ is the same thing he was talking about. But I know much more about it than Solzhenitsyn does. I know America. I’m half-American.”

Rolling Stones Perform ‘Shattered’

Rolling Stones – MetLife Stadium Meadowlands, N.J., 5/23/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Shattered”

4. “Angry”

5. “It's Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

6. “Wild Horses”

7. “Mess It Up”

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can't Always Get What You Want”

10. “You Got the Silver”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Sympathy for the Devil”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Miss You”

15. “Gimme Shelter”

16. “Paint It Black”

17. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

18. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

19. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”