The Rolling Stones brought out three local heroes and delivered three tour debuts on the second show of their Hackney Diamonds tour on Thursday night at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

It was third time lucky for Mick Jagger’s band, who’d had to cancel their 2019 appearance at the festival as the singer recovered from heart surgery, and then had their 2021 booking canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“Lots of things happened in between, but we’re here now!” Jagger told the crowd of their missed dates after opening with “Start Me Up,” “Get Off of My Cloud,” “Out of Time” and “Angry.” The first guest was accordionist Dwayne Dopsie, who added his stylings to “Let It Bleed,” which made its tour debut.

You can view footage from the concert, as a well as a complete set list, below.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Next up, the Stones welcomed Irma Thomas for “Time Is on My Side.” Bringing her on stage, Jagger explained: “We heard this song on the radio, and we recorded it, and it became our first kind of hit in America. And the lady that did the song first, she’s the soul queen of New Orleans!” (Guitarist Ronnie Wood shared on social media that following his own concert, he went to see Thomas perform at a local venue and played the song with her again.)

It was their first live performance of the song since 1988, and it was followed by a third tour debut, “Whole Wide World.” The band gave the crowd a total of 18 songs – the same number they performed in Houston on April 28 – with local singer Chanel Haynes guesting on “Gimme Shelter.”

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Let It Bleed’ With Dwayne Dopsie

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Time Is on My Side’ with Irma Thomas

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ With Chanel Haynes

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Whole Wide World’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Start Me Up’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Honky Tonk Women’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Rolling Stones, 5/03/24, New Orleans Jazz Fest

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Out of Time”

4. “Angry”

5. “Let It Bleed

6. “Time Is on My Side”

7. “Whole Wide World”

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Little T&A”

11. “Sympathy for the Devil”

12. “Honky Tonk Women”

13. “Miss You”

14. “Gimme Shelter”

15. “Paint It Black”

16. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

17. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

18. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”