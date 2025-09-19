Producer Andrew Watt can't give exact details, but he can confirm that the Rolling Stones are at work on some new music.

"I've said it before, but it's like working for Batman," he recently admitted to Rolling Stone. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go...I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."

Whether or not the music will make up a full new studio album remains to be seen. One thing Watt has shared previously is that the band had more than enough music to pick from when making 2023's Hackney Diamonds. (Their last album of original material before that was 2005's A Bigger Bang.)

"It was a prolific time for the band," Watt told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "They had amassed, like, 18 years of material. There was so much to go through and choose from initially, and then there were new songs that just came because everyone was rolling and kind of flying."

More Information From Keith Richards' Son

But don't take it from Watt — take it as well from Keith Richards' son Marlon, who also confirmed that the Stones were working on something in an interview with Record Collector published earlier this month.

"They're in town right now, recording," he said (via NME). "They're in Chiswick [West London] or somewhere like that; I think they're nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning. I'd rather be somewhere else at that time of night! Unless you're in it, it's pretty boring."

But like Watt, Richards was unsure of exactly what the new material will turn into.

"I guess an album – they have enough left over from the last one," he said. "They gave them a Grammy, so now they're all hyped up on that: 'Oh, yeah – we can do another one like that! We've got more like that if you want…’ I think they’re doing the follow-up."