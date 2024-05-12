Rolling Stones Cover Dylan and Add Tour Debuts in Vegas: Set List

The Rolling Stones continued to shake up their '24 Hackney Diamonds set list on Saturday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with four tour debuts, including a Bob Dylan cover.

You can see videos of their performance and the full set list below.

The first curveball of the night came during the third song when the Stones unsheathed the 1967 single "Let's Spend the Night Together," which they last played in 2022. Two songs later, they broke out Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," which they've covered intermittently since 1995, and most recently in 2022.

"We didn't write this song," Mick Jagger quipped before playing "Like a Rolling Stone." "This was specially written for us by a Nobel Prize laureate."

READ MORE: Rolling Stones Dazzle at '24 Hackney Diamonds Tour Kickoff: Review and Set List

The next song of the night, the fan-voted Voodoo Lounge single "You Got Me Rocking," also marked a tour debut and was last played in 2022. Later, Keith Richards got an additional turn at the microphone on the Let It Bleed cut "You Got the Silver," which they played right before the Richards-led "Little T&A." (Again, "You Got the Silver" last appeared in their set lists in 2022.)

The Rolling Stones' next show is on May 15 at Seattle's Lumen Field. The '24 Hackney Diamonds tour will conclude on July 17 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Watch the Rolling Stones Play 'Let's Spend the Night Together' in Las Vegas

Watch the Rolling Stones Cover 'Like a Rolling Stone' in Las Vegas

Watch the Rolling Stones Play 'You Got Me Rocking' in Las Vegas

Watch the Rolling Stones Play 'You Got the Silver' in Las Vegas

The Rolling Stones, 5/11/24, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

1. "Start Me Up"

2. "Get Off of My Cloud"

3. "Let's Spend the Night Together" (tour debut)

4. "Angry"

5. "Like a Rolling Stone" (Bob Dylan cover; tour debut)

6. "You Got Me Rocking" (tour debut, fan-voted song)

7. "Mess It Up"

8. "Tumbling Dice"

9. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

10. "You Got the Silver" (tour debut; Keith Richards on lead vocals)

11. "Little T&A" (Richards on lead vocals)

12. "Sympathy for the Devil"

13. "Honky Tonk Women"

14. "Miss You"

15. "Gimme Shelter"

16. "Paint It Black"

17. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore

18. "Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

19. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"