The Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden Are Now Related by Marriage

Two of the world's most popular rock bands are now related by marriage. Faye Harris, the daughter of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, has married Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood.

With their famous fathers both in attendance, the young couple exchanged their vows on Friday in Marylebone, London. You can see photos from the wedding below.

Tyrone Wood is an art gallery owner, while Faye is the co-founder of a perfume company named Eauso Vert. According to Hello!, the two went public with their romance in 2022 after meeting on a dating app, and were engaged in December 2023.

Ron Wood and Steve Harris Were Both at the Wedding

Luckily, both of the couple's parents were in between tours and able to attend the ceremony. Last week, Wood and his Rolling Stones bandmates wrapped up their highly successful North American Hackney Diamonds summer tour with a 20-song set in Ridgedale, Missouri. The band has yet to announce their future plans.

After nearly a year off the road, Harris and Iron Maiden will launch The Future Past World Tour 2024 in Perth, Australia on Sept. 1. The tour hits the United States on Oct. 4 in San Diego and is currently scheduled through Dec. 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.