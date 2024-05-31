The Rolling Stones performed their 1980 hit single "Emotional Rescue" for the first time in a decade Thursday night during the latest show of the group's Hackney Diamonds tour.

Mick Jagger and company chose the song from the shortlist of those voted for by audience members, at the 100th concert to be held at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Ahead of breaking out the No. 3 hit from the chart-topping album of the same name, Jagger thanked the crowd for having gotten “so involved” in the fan poll, adding; “More importantly… there’s a presidential election in November; don’t forget to vote in that. Don’t take anything for granted!”

READ MORE: 32 Songs the Rolling Stones Have Rarely Played Live

Videos of “Emotional Rescue" and several other tracks – including the second-ever performance of “Tell Me Straight” – and the complete set list can be seen below. The Hackney Diamonds tour continues until July 21.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Emotional Rescue’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Tell Me Straight’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Honky Tonk Women’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Midnight Rambler’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Paint It Black’

Rolling Stones – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, 5/30/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Bitch”

4. “Angry”

5. “Emotional Rescue”

6. “Tumbling Dice”

7. “Wild Horses”

8. “Mess It Up”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Sympathy for the Devil”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Midnight Rambler”

15. “Gimme Shelter”

16. “Paint It Black”

17. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

18. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

19. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”