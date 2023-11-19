The Rolling Stones Are Teasing a 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones appear to be teasing a 2024 North American tour.

Various outlets across the country have reported mysterious signage displaying the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips logo. In Denver, a giant red and black banner appeared at Empower Field at Mile High, home to the NFL’s Broncos. In Houston, a pair of famous sculptures which say “We Love Houston” have been adorned with the band’s logo. Formula 1 fans may have also noticed the Stones’ logo atop two Aston Martin vehicles racing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night. Aston Martin’s website noted the band’s involvement was to celebrate “an exciting incoming announcement by the legendary rockers.”

Meanwhile in Cleveland, projections of the band’s famous logo were seen on the landmark Terminal Tower, as well as Browns Stadium. Cleveland.com further noted that “billboards featuring the logo with the words, 'Miss You' were spotted around town." A similar banner was spotted at the BC Place in Vancouver.

As these images and others like them have been spread around social media, huge national concert promoters such as Live Nation and AEG have reposted the pictures. Their involvement seemingly solidifies the band’s upcoming tour announcement.

When Did the Rolling Stones Last Tour?

The Rolling Stones’ last trek of the U.S. took part in 2021 as they finished out pandemic-postponed dates of the No Filter tour. Notably, the concerts took place following the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died August 24, a month before before the tour commenced.

The Rolling Stones released their new album, Hackney Diamonds, in October 2023. In marked their first LP of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Two tracks featured material recorded by Watts before his death, while Steve Jordan handled the rest of the album's drum parts. Hackney Diamonds also boasted a long list of famous guest musicians, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

While the Stones have not officially confirmed their 2024 tour, the band has posted a video on social media set to their classic tune “Street Fighting Man.” It features various imagery, including the American flag and a maple leaf.