Watch the Rolling Stones Debut New Songs at NYC Club Show

The Rolling Stones debuted four songs from their new album Hackney Diamonds for an invite-only audience in New York City Thursday night.

The Racket club, with a capacity of 650, was the scene of their seven-song set, which concluded with “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” complete with Lady Gaga in a guest appearance. After opening with the classic song “Shattered,” the Stones delivered new songs “Angry,” “Whole Wide World” and “Bite My Head Off,” alongside “Tumbling Dice” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

The set list and performance clips can be seen below.

Among the show's attendees were Elvis Costello, Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Craig and the album’s producer, Andrew Watt. Hip-hop star Questlove delivered a DJ set before and after the Stones’ show.

READ MORE: When the Rolling Stones Came Down With 'Goats Head Soup'

“How are you doing?” Mick Jagger asked at the start (via Rolling Stone). “You having a good time? We’re going to play old! We’re going to play new!” Later he noted, “It always seems that we launch our new albums in New York. We’ve done it in a blimp [in 2002]. We’ve done it on a flatbed truck going down 5th Avenue [in 1975]. We did it in a convertible going over the Brooklyn Bridge [in 1997] and a train going into Grand Central [in 1989].”

He joked that “we were missing the launches so much that we had to make another album to come back and re-launch it.”

Rolling Stones Expected to Announce 2024 Tour

Jagger also noted the Stones hadn’t played a New York club in years. “I used to come to this club when it was called the Highline,” he recalled. “Then it was called Blow and then Powder. Anyway, it’s great to be here making a racket.”

While no official word has been made, speculation is rife that the Stones are poised to announce a stadium tour, possibly crossing North America during the summer of 2024.

Rolling Stones, Racket Club, New York City 10/19/23

1. “Shattered”

2. “Angry”

3. “Whole Wide World”

4. “Tumbling Dice”

5. “Bite My Head Off”

6. “Jumpin' Jack Flash”

7. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”