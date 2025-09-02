Roger Waters Labels Ozzy Osbourne’s Career ‘Idiocy and Nonsense’

Six weeks after Ozzy Osbourne's death, Roger Waters has criticized the heavy metal legend for bringing "hundreds of years:" of "idiocy and nonsense" into the culture, prompting an angry reply from Osbourne's son Jack.

While speaking to the Independent Ink podcast in the video embedded below, the Pink Floyd legend spoke about how pop culture figures can distract people from important political issues.

While role-playing as an unspecified person of power, he imagined how the nefarious process might work: "How can we push this to one side? I know how to do it! We'll do it with Taylor Swift or bubble gum or Kim Kardashian's bum."

After switching out of character, Waters then brought Osbourne into the conversation: "...Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

He didn't stop there, moving on to attack Osbourne's music: "The music, I have no idea, I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in.... 'wahhhh!!!' (spoken while sticking his tongue out and doing an impression that looked more like Gene Simmons than Osbourne) and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

When informed that Osbourne (accidentally, it should have been noted) bit the head off a bat, not a chicken, the Pink Floyd legend was even more revolted: "Oh my god, that's even worse, isn't it? I don't know is it worse to bite the head off a bit or a chicken."

Jack Osbourne Accuses Roger Waters of 'Vomiting Out Bullshit'

Osbourne's son Jack was displeased with Waters' comments, and hit back with the Instagram stories message embedded below: "Hey Roger Waters - fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt - thanks for proving him right."

It's the second time in a week that one of Osbourne's children have come to his defense. Last week on WWE's Raw television show, professional wrestler Becky Lynch attacked Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, promoting his daughter Kelly to call her a "disrespectful dirtbag."

Watch Roger Waters Talk About Ozzy Osbourne (Starts at 37:30)

