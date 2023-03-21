Nick Mason, Eric Clapton and More Want Roger Waters’ Ban Reversed

A new petition calls for the reversal of a recent decision made by a city council in Frankfurt, Germany, that canceled an upcoming concert by Roger Waters.

The Pink Floyd co-founder was scheduled to perform on May 28 at the Festhalle concert hall in Frankfurt. The city holds a 60% ownership share of the venue. The council described Waters as "one of the world's most well-known antisemites," citing Waters' boycott of Israel and his comparisons of Israel to apartheid South Africa, among other things. The decision was later praised by the Central Council of Jews in Germany, which released a statement encouraging other German venues scheduled to host Waters to do the same. Another concert, set to take place in Munich on May 21, was canceled shortly afterward.

The new online petition, launched by American political pundit and comedian Katie Halper, has been signed by various artists, musicians and actors. Waters' former Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason, as well as Eric Clapton, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Tom Morello have all signed the petition. "The officials vilifying Waters are engaging in a dangerous campaign that purposely conflates criticism of Israel's illegal and unjust policies with antisemitism," a petition summary reads. More than 10,000 signatures have been collected so far.

Waters and his lawyers have stated that they intend to invoke legal action in order to overturn what they described in a statement as "unjustifiable" decisions regarding the cancellations. "[This is] to ensure that his fundamental human right of freedom of speech is protected," the statement said, "and that all of those who wish to see him perform, are free to do so in Frankfurt, Munich and in any other city in any other country."

The controversial singer and songwriter has been accused of antisemitism before. Most recently, Polly Samson, the wife of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, posted a tweet calling Waters "antisemitic" and a "Putin apologist.” Gilmour retweeted the post, adding, "Every word demonstrably true."

In a statement on his website, Waters firmly denounced the recent decisions by the German government and ensured that he has no plans to exclude Germany from his This Is Not a Drill tour.