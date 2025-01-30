Roger Waters Expands ‘Dark Side’ Redux With Live Performances

Roger Waters is adding live material to complete a limited-edition super deluxe reissue of The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

Available on March 14, the box set also includes a video interview where Waters goes track-by-track through this reinterpretation of his former band Pink Floyd's legendary 1973 album. The concert recordings are from Waters' appearances on Oct. 8-9, 2023, at the London Palladium. A 40-page commemorative book includes photographs from sessions for the album, rehearsals and the shows in London.

Waters initially previewed the reworked album in early 2023 as part of an interview in which he claimed ownership of the entire original concept. "I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let's get rid of all this 'we' crap!" Waters told The Telegraph. "Of course, we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it's my project and I wrote it."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux rose to No. 4 in the U.K., Waters' second-highest solo ranking after Is This the Life We Really Want? went to No. 3 in 2017.

Why Did Roger Waters Re-Record 'Dark Side'?

Also included in the Dark Side of the Moon Redux reissue are multi-format editions of both the original album and Waters' live performances including gold vinyl, compact disc and a Blu-Ray with Dolby Atmos Mix 96/24 Audio mix. A 10-inch 45RPM vinyl disc features "Money," "Time," "Speak to Me/Breathe" and "Us and Them," with individual etched artwork on each b-side.

The super deluxe box is limited to 3,000 copies, with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. The first 700 orders through the official store will also include a print signed by Waters. Pre-ordering is already underway.

So, why rework a 15-times platinum album that's broken chart records around the world?

"The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition," Waters said in 2023. "But Dave [Gilmour], Rick [Wright], Nick [Mason] and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a re-imagined version."

