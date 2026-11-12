Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor to Step Down From Band Due to Health Issues

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has officially announced he will be stepping down from the band due to his worsening tinnitus.

A statement was recently posted on Duran Duran's social media explaining the matter: "Roger has been at the heart of Duran Duran's sound across two remarkable chapters. He played on the band's era-defining early records, then returned for the celebrated reunion of the original lineup in 2001, writing and playing on six additional chart-topping albums and performing with them to millions of fans around the world.

"After careful consideration and medical advice, he has decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first."

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Taylor shared his own thoughts: "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I'll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they've shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I've reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

He continued: "I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I'll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John."

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"Roger is our brother," his bandmates added. "We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band."

At present, Duran Duran has no upcoming concerts scheduled. Their most recent show took place on Nov. 6 in Spain, the conclusion of their fall European tour.