Roger Taylor Shuts the Door on New Queen Songs With Adam Lambert

Roger Taylor seems to have shut the door on any original new material from Queen with Adam Lambert.

During a recent conversation with Classic Rock, Taylor discussed the group's long musical partnership with the former American Idol contestant. The drummer noted Lambert is currently “on a slightly different path” than Queen, but added he “wouldn’t close the door” on future tours together.

“We were with him for ten years, out touring with Adam,” Taylor explained. “It was very, very successful and very satisfying. I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a very unselfish performer, and boy can he sing. He’s got the most amazing natural gift. And he never tried to be Freddie [Mercury].”

For years, rumors circulated about possible new Queen material, recorded by Taylor, Lambert and guitarist Brian May. While the drummer confirmed the musicians worked on songs together, nothing concrete ever materialized.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Queen Album

“We never really finished anything with Adam, which is to my regret, because I am a huge admirer of his voice,” Taylor remarked. “I think we could have done good stuff, but he’s doing lots of other things, and it didn’t really work out in the end.”

Roger Taylor Says Queen Has Been a 'Negative Factor' on His Solo Career

Taylor’s seventh studio album, Violence Insane in a Beautiful World, was released in September. Though the drummer has continually received praise for his solo work over the years, he admitted it’s been difficult to escape the oversized shadow of Queen.

“It certainly doesn’t help being in a big band,” Taylor insisted. “People automatically think: ‘Oh, he’s the drummer in that band, what’s he doing by himself?’ So I don’t think it helps at all. I mean, look at the Stones. Their solo efforts really haven’t done a lot. They need that magical ingredient of the band to be taken seriously. I don’t think being in Queen has ever helped my solo efforts. If anything it might have even been a negative factor.”