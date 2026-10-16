Queen drummer Roger Taylor admits he no longer speaks to the band’s classic bassist, John Deacon.

For 26 years, Taylor, Deacon, guitarist Brian May and frontman Freddie Mercury made up Queen’s legendary lineup. The group reached astronomical heights, becoming one of the most celebrated bands in rock history, while also surviving the continually-changing styles of popular music. Notably, all of Queen’s members contributed to the songwriting, with Deacon specifically penning such hits as “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “I Want to Break Free.”

When Mercury died in 1991, it brought Queen’s initial, fantastic period to a somber end. While Taylor and May have remained active since then, Deacon performed publicly only three times following Mercury’s death. The last instance, which took place in 1997, saw the three surviving members of Queen performing "The Show Must Go On" with Elton John.

READ MORE: All 12 of John Deacon's Queen Songs Ranked

Deacon has remained purposefully out of the limelight since then, even skipping Queen’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and avoiding all the publicity surrounding the band's hit 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

During a recent conversation with Classic Rock, Taylor confirmed he is no longer in contact with his former bandmate.

“John is a real recluse,” the drummer remarked. “I think he speaks to our lawyers and our accountant and that’s it.”

Taylor insisted there was no personal rift between him and Deacon, simply suggesting the bassist just wants to be left alone.

“I really don’t know what John is doing now,” Taylor matter-of-factly remarked. “He’s probably sitting in a room somewhere, counting his money.”