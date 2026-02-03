Roger Taylor of Queen has released a new single, titled "Chumps."

Though Taylor has not made any specific comments, "Chumps" appears to be a protest song aimed at President Trump, with lyrics like "A one-man calamity, catastrophe / No trace of sanity, an empty shell."

In the song's description on YouTube, Taylor has one lone quote about the song: "Gotta say something."

"Chumps" brings Taylor into a fold of musicians speaking out against the current administration, and more specifically the ongoing conflict in Minneapolis, Minnesota involving federal ICE agents. Others who have released protest music include Billy Bragg ("City of Heroes") and Bruce Springsteen ("Streets of Minneapolis").

Earlier this month, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine hosted a benefit concert in Minneapolis, where he, Springsteen and a number of other artists performed. Many other artists have spoken online in opposition to ICE's activities, including Graham Nash, Neil Young, Neal Schon and more. At the 2026 Grammys, attendees such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Brandi Carlile and more wore pins that read "ICE OUT."

You can listen to "Chumps" below.

Queen Won't Tour in America Any Time Soon

Taylor's new song comes on the heels of related comments made by his bandmate, Brian May. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, May said that Queen will not be touring in the United States any time soon on account of the political unrest.

"It's very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it, but it's not what it was," he said. "Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment."