Roger Daltrey offered a surprising aside during otherwise expected solo performances of "Who Are You" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" at Las Vegas' Encore Theatre: The Who is rehearsing with long-time drummer Zak Starkey – and Daltrey said "it sounded great," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Who, of course, completed their latest farewell tour – memorably dubbed The Song is Over – last October. They'd also unceremoniously fired Starkey before kicking off those dates, replacing him with Daltrey solo band drummer Scott Devours. (Well, after "three weeks of mayhem.")

Daltrey then at hinted at shutting down his own career. "After finishing the Who's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same," Daltrey said in May. "After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive – I'll see."

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The Who's future plans remain unclear but Starkey has confirmed a reunion with the group he drummed for between 1996–2025. "The rehearsal was great," Starkey said in a social-media post. "I don't think we've ever rehearsed as tough as that. Usually, we drink tea and talk about what time we're going home!"

Fans can already scratch one potential venue for any future Who shows: Daltrey dismissed the idea of playing at the larger, nearby tech-filled Sphere.

Zak Starkey played drums with the Who from 1996 until just before their 2025 farewell tour began. (Al Tielemans, Getty Images) Zak Starkey played drums with the Who from 1996 until just before their 2025 farewell tour began. (Al Tielemans, Getty Images)

"I think the management may have had talks about playing there, but when I think about it, I don't know whether it really interests me," Daltrey told the Review-Journal. “I think the Sphere's got its place ... it is an extraordinary thing, but I like the energy from a show just to come from the stage."

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Starkey appeared on the latest Who studio releases, including 2006's Endless Wire and 2019's Who, as well as live albums through 2023's The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley, their most recent non-archival project. Devours had occasionally filled in for Starkey in the past.

Daltrey's Great Night Out Tour continues with two more nights at the Encore before heading on to California and then the U.S. East Coast. See a complete list of remaining dates below along with an expanded preview of more than 80 of rock's biggest fall shows.

Roger Daltrey's 2026 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

8/28-29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater

9/1 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

9/2 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

9/4 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank for the Arts

9/5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

9/11 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

9/12 – New Lenox, IL @ New Lenox Performing Arts Pavillion

9/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

9/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

9/20 – Springfield, MA @ Big E

9/22 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

9/24 – Washington, D.C. @ Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/25 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

9/27 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

9/29 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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