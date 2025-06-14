King Charles III has bestowed the honor of knighthood on the Who singer Roger Daltrey.

He’ll become Sir Roger after being recognized for his services to music and charity, referring to his patronage of the U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust. He’s been overseeing its annual fundraising concert series at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000.

Steve Winwood, 10cc’s Graham Gouldman and musicals star Elaine Paige have also received honors in Charles III’s birthday list.

“It’s a wonderful honor for me, and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust," Daltrey said in a statement. “I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.” He hailed the work of his colleagues in the organization, who’d helped provide 28 specialist units in National Health Service hospitals.

The 81-year-old said in a separate statement that he was planning to celebrate by drinking a “bottle of plonk,” adding: “It’s kind of weird… this honor is really for all unsung heroes. It’s a dream come true for me, but it’s especially a dream because the charity means so much.”

“His annual concerts at the Royal Albert Hall alone have raised over £36 million,” the British government said in a statement. “In 2012, he and his bandmate, Pete Townshend, launched Teen Cancer America supporting teen cancer units across the U.S. through 62 hospitals with $22 million raised.”

King Charles III Has Two Birthdays Every Year

Former Spencer Davis Group and Traffic member Winwood has been granted a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to music, which allows him to affix “MBE” to the end of his name. The 75-year-old is related to Queen Camilla by marriage after his daughter married her nephew.

Gouldman, who sang co-lead vocal and played bass with 10cc, has also received an MBE for services to music, while Paige has become a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire – DBE – and is entitled to be called Dame Elaine.

Although June 14 is not actually King Charles’ birthday — he was born on November 14, 1948 — British monarchs traditionally celebrate an official birthday on the second Saturday of June, marked with the Trooping the Color procession in London.