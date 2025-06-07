Rod Stewart Cancels Six US Shows as He Recovers From the Flu

Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming American concerts as he recuperates from an illness.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," the 80-year-old singer wrote on his social media. "So sorry my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

The post also clarified the affected dates. Two of them, Rancho Mirage and Paso Robles in California, have been moved to September 20 and 21, respectively. The remaining four dates, three in Las Vegas and one in Stateline, Nevada, have yet to be rescheduled.

Stewart is, however, still slated to perform at this year's Glastonbury festival, where he'll play the Pyramid stage on June 29. The last time he performed at the famous English event was in 2002. This time, he has plans to perform with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood. (Wood's last time appearing at Glastonbury was with the Rolling Stones in 2013.)

"Woody, I do [speak to] a lot," Stewart said on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast. "Just recently, 'cause we're gonna do Glastonbury together."

Stewart also noted that he's scheduled to play an hour and 15 minute set. "But I've asked them: 'Please, another 15 minutes,'" he explained, "because I play for over two hours every night and it's nothing."