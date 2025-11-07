Rod Stewart has announced the extension of his One Last Time tour into 2026.

Featuring support from Howard Jones and Richard Marx on select dates, the first of these shows will take place March 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut. From there, Stewart will travel across the U.S. and wrap this leg of the tour on Aug. 15 in Kansas City, Missouri.

You can view a complete list of the dates below. A ticket presale will take place on Nov. 10, followed by general tickets on Nov. 14.

Is This Rod Stewart's Final Tour?

This current tour, which first launched in 2024, is being billed as Stewart's very last large trek.

"I still enjoy what I'm doing. I love it," the singer recently told People. "You can tell it's written all over my face. Absolutely love it, but all things have to come to an end."

He clarified that he still has plenty of plans.

"I'm supposed to be doing a country album," he continued, "and I'm halfway through doing an original album."

Rod Stewart, One Last Time Tour, 2026 Dates:

March 13, 2026 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15, 2026 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center %

April 17, 2026 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater %

April 19, 2026 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman %

April 22, 2026 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP %

June 8, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center ^

June 10, 2026 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

June 12, 2026 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

June 15, 2026 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

June 19, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

July 31, 2026 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^

Aug. 1, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^

Aug. 9, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

Aug. 11, 2026 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena ^

Aug. 15, 2026 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ^

% with Howard Jones

^with Richard Marx