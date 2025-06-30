‘F— Rod Stewart': Glastonbury Set Accompanied by Controversy

Rod Stewart's performance at Glastonbury on Sunday brought both highs and lows.

The 80-year-old singer brought out a few special guests during his set. Mick Hucknall of Simply Red joined him for a cover of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes' "If You Don't Know Me by Now." Then Ronnie Wood appeared for the Faces' "Stay With Me" and stayed for another song, "Hot Legs," which Stewart sang with one more guest, Lulu.

A complete set list can be viewed below.

How Rod Stewart's Recent Political Comment Sparked Drama at Glastonbury

But Stewart's presence at Glastonbury also sparked controversy. Stewart recently spoke with the The Times and seemingly endorsed the far-right politician Nigel Farage. Nicknamed "Mr. Brexit," Farage is known for his prominent role in the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union. He has also publicly praised and supported President Donald Trump numerous times.

"We're fed up with the Tories. We've got to give Farage a chance," Stewart said. "He's coming across well. What options have we got? I know some of his family. I know his brother, and I quite like him."

At Glastonbury, two other performers called out Stewart during their own sets. Mo Chara of the Irish Hip Hop trio Kneecap took aim first at the current Prime Minister of the U.K., Kier Starmer, before turning his attention to Stewart: "Anybody going to Rod Stewart tomorrow? The man is older than Israel!"

The English artist Kate Nash also addressed Stewart during her set on Sunday. "F--- Rod Stewart. This one goes out to Keir Starmer, J.K. Rowling, Rod Stewart and Nigel f------ Farage." (Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has been criticized consistently for holding anti-trans views.)

Rod Stewart, Glastonbury 2025 Set List:

1. "Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)"

2. "Having a Party" (Sam Cooke cover)

3. "Some Guys Have All the Luck" (The Persuaders cover)

4. "Love Train" (The O’Jays cover)

5. "The First Cut Is the Deepest" (Cat Stevens cover)

6. "Tonight's the Night" (Gonna Be Alright)

7. "Forever Young" (with Riverdance interlude)

8. "You Wear It Well"

9. "Maggie May" (includes a snippet of Gasoline Alley)

10. "Young Turks"

11. "It's a Heartache" (Bonnie Tyler cover)

12. "I'd Rather Go Blind" (Etta James cover)

13. "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

14. "Lady Marmalade" (The Eleventh Hour cover) (Sung by backing singers)

15. "I Don't Want to Talk About It" (Crazy Horse cover)

16. "If You Don't Know Me by Now" (Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes cover) (with Mick Hucknall)

17. "Baby Jane"

18. "Proud Mary" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover) (Sung by backing singers)

19. "Stay With Me" (Faces song) (with Ronnie Wood)

20. "Hot Legs" (with Lulu) (and Ronnie Wood)

21. "Sailing" (The Sutherland Brothers Band cover)