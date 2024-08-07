Rod Stewart Adds 12 New Concerts for Spring 2025

Rod Stewart may think his "days are numbered," but that's not keeping him off stage. He announced 12 new dates for 2025 just as a lengthy Las Vegas residency was set to end.

"Vegas, I'm having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!" Stewart said in a social media post.

"Rod Stewart: The Hits" ends tonight at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Some 12 more concerts, dubbed "The Encore Shows," will now follow in the spring. Presales begin on Thursday, Aug. 8. General ticketing begins at 10AM PT on Monday, Aug. 12. All shows begin at 7:30PM. The complete list of dates is below.

Between Vegas gigs, Stewart will also play a string of other U.S. shows in August and September – including a co-headlining show with Billy Joel in Cleveland. Stewart then heads to Europe in December before returning for two previously announced American dates in February.

Stewart has played Vegas for more than a dozen years, notching some 200 shows. These new dates include six concerts in March 2025, two more in May and four in June. Live Nation is promising a set list boasting Stewart's "biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements."

Rod Stewart's 2025 Encore Shows

March 12, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

March 14, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

March 15, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

March 19, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

March 21, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

March 22, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

May 29, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

May 31, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

June 1, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

June 5, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

June 7, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

June 8, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

